UPND Youths in Lusaka Province has demanded that Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo unreservedly apologise to Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo the Second for the trouble and embarrassment she has suffered so far at the hands of PF.

UPND Lusaka Province Youth spokesperson Ortis Bwalya says Mr Lusambo must apologise for the insults and for labeling the traditional leader a Liar.

Mr Bwalya has appealed to the Minister to tone down on his conduct and attitude in public and towards citizens because his behaviour is so unbecoming and citizens are getting so agitated and angry not only with him but with the entire PF.

He said the behaviour and misconduct of the PF cadres at the last Chikwela Mukumbi traditional ceremony was so disrespectful, awful and unZambian.

Mr Bwalya said it is also unfortunate and disappointing that the caliber of a Provincial Minister can come up and defend that kind of hooliganism that was displayed at this ceremony without shame.

He said this act alone is a reflection of the quality of leaders we have in government today who condones lawlessness especially if it is coming from their camp.

“We would like to ask Bowman to grow up and must learn to respect our traditional leaders. And for your information Mr Lusambo, what you should know is that even your President whom you cherish so much and hold in very high esteem above everything and everyone else, he is also a subject to the chief, he is her subordinate too. So don’t think that because it is ba Lungu who has sent you to do certain things then the chief becomes inferior to you or to the President himself, no”, he added

Mr Bwalya said unlike most of the PF thugs who went to the ceremony drunk, Chieftainess Nkomesha was very sober and in full control of herself and saw everything in her sober state. So, she cannot be accused of accusing anyone of being behind that confusion if truly they were not involved.

He said that havoc which left many guests and other dignitaries at Chikwela Makumbi ceremony terrified and traumatized was clearly caused by the PF thugs and all those ugly scenes are in public domain. Besides, this information can be confirmed by whoever was there including her counterpart Chief Mpezeni who was the guest of honor himself.

