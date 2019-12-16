A Chinese Company, China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Corporation Group, has been selected to construct the state of the art multi-facility international conference center in Lusaka.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Charles Mushota has revealed this in Lusaka today.

The China-Aid International Conference center is being constructed in readiness of Zambia’s hosting of the African Union Heads of State Summit in 2022.

The contractor, China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Corporation Group is expected to move on-site in January 2020 to start construction works.

Following Zambia’s selection to host the 2022 AU Heads of State Summit, the Chinese government has provided a grant to support Zambia construct the venue for the summit.

The 23.950 square meters Conference center will be constructed at the Mulungushi International Conference center grounds.

Engineer Mushota says the contractor has assured him that the facility will be finished by 2021 and once completed the Chinese government will provide long term technical support for the project.

“We as a Ministry are excited that the contractor has been engaged and will move on site soon. Our engineers are already working round the clock to make sure that all the required logistics are in place. This International Conference will be one of the biggest facility in the country.” Engineer Mushota said.

The Multi-facility conference will have a 2500-seat conference hall, one 600-seat medium meeting room, one 400 seat multi-function hall and ten 60-seat group meeting rooms.

The International Conference will also have five VIP rooms, office area, exhibition area, press center, emergency medical center, service area, auxiliary facilities such as parking space.

“I must emphases that the current Mulungushi Conference Center will not be tempered with. Government is constructing a whole new facility on the grounds of Mulungushi. The Zambia National Service will soon start clearing of land at the site.” Engineer Mushota said.

Eng. Mushota also says government appreciates the gesture by the Chinese government in providing all the resources for the project.

He added that government through his Ministry will ensure that there is technology and skills transfer between the Chinese and Zambian personnel who will be deployed on the project.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development spokesperson Jeff Banda.

[Read 164 times, 164 reads today]