Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Eastern Province Acting Chairperson Mr. Yolamu Jere has said that the Party in the Province is fully behind the leadership of Party President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba.

Mr. Jere said that the members in the province had welcomed the November 5 MMD Leadership Judgement.

“We the MMD in Eastern Province, are extremely happy that the leadership impasse that had paralyzed our party for 3 years came to an end on the 5th of November, 2019. We welcomed the Judgement that recognized Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba as our Party President because we had always known that he was our rightful Leader”, Mr. Jere said.

The acting Chairman further urged Members who had left due to various reasons to come back.

“Because of the leadership Impasse we experienced, some of our friends left us. After the Judgement, a number if them have since returned home from the wilderness. Let me take this opportunity to invite them back. They few remaining who have not yet returned are urged to come back home”, Mr. Jere said.

Mr. Jere further said that the Province is behind Dr. Mumba and we will give him the highest votes.

“Lastly, we would like to pledge our full support and loyalty to our Party President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba. Come 2021, We will make sure that over 95 % of the total votes in Eastern Province will go towards Dr. Nevers Mumba and the New Hope MMD”, Mr. Jere pledged.

