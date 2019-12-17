Mufulira football administrator Damiano Mutale has opposed FAZ’s plan to include Kalusha Bwalya on the panel to recruit the new Chipolopolo coach.

Kalusha himself is yet to publicly comment on the matter.

FAZ is working with Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga to persuade Kalusha on this issue.

But Mutale, an ally of Kalusha, said the soccer icon should not be involved in the process of recruiting next Zambia coach.

“Let them leave Kalusha alone. Where were they all this time? Now that it’s too late that’s when they want to call on Kalusha. They want Kalusha Bwalya to be part of their failure as FAZ,” Mutale said.

Mutale’s stance on this matter may not be far from that of Kalusha.

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is currently drilling Chipolopolo in an interim capacity.

“And why is FAZ in a hurry to recruit a coach? They should stop that process until the FAZ elections coming in two months time,” he said.

FAZ is going for an elective annual general meeting next March.

