People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Mayele Banda has demanded that mobile issuance of National Registration Cards should extend to all parts of the country to allow all eligible Zambians to acquire the documents.

Mr Banda is concerned that the Department of National Registration has concentrated the exercise in PF strongholds such as Luapula and Northern Provinces as confirmed by PF Secretary general Davies Mwila when he directed party structures in the Northern Province to ensure that 45, 000 new members have NRCs.

He said the issuance of NRCs must not be politicised and every eligible Zambian must be get a fair chance to have one.

Mr Banda said he aware that this exercise is non-existent in other Provinces, Lusaka inclusive especially those considered to be strongholds of some opposition political parties.

“We can therefore conclude that the ongoing unknown process confirmed by Mr Mwila is meant to benefit the ruling party ahead of the 2021 General elections”, he said.

He said PAC like many other opposition Political Parties have members who haven’t yet acquired NRCs and are dependent on the Department of National Registration extending the mobile issuance to acquire the documents ahead of the 2021 General elections.

“We therefore demand that the Department of National Registration updates the nation on the status of mobile NRC issuance and clarifies reports that the exercise is only taking place in Northern Province among other PF strongholds. PAC also calls for transparency in the issuance of NRCs to avoid rumours that even foreigners are being considered for the documents”, he added.

Mr Banda said like the PF we are also mobilizing across the country and acquiring NRCs by our members is one of the key steps in ensuring that our members vote in the 2021 General elections.

