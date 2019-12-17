President Edgar Lungu has clarified that smoking Cannabis still remains a crime in Zambia.
President Lungu said that Government has not legalized marijuana for smoking but only for commercial and medicinal purposes.
The Head of State said that Zambians must not jubilate that the legalization of marijuana has been made for smoking because the law will catch up with those found smoking.
President Lungu, however, said that he will engage the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders to sensitize the people on the why government has decided to legalize the cultivation and production of cannabis for medicinal and export purposes.
The President was speaking upon arrival at the ZAF Lusaka Airport base this afternoon.
He further stated that the law against abuse of cannabis still remains in effect.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has called on the judiciary to embrace alternative sanctions to incarceration to reduce the number of prisoners in correctional facilities.
President Lungu said, when he officially opened the 2019 Judicial Conference in Livingstone today, that sanctions such as community service, restitution and suspended sentences in deserving cases can go a long way in decongesting the facilities.
He says such sanctions will also spare the government’s already overstretched resources.
The Head of State said the country’s criminal justice has to move towards restorative justice than retributive justice.
He noted that while the government is endeavoring to build more correctional facilities and to make use of the parole system to remedy the situation, the use of alternative sentences as opposed to custodial ones would help the situation.
President Lungu said the conference comes at a time when the demand for justice is on the increase while the institutional capabilities continue to be overstretched.
He said the conference should interrogate the best ways of enhancing institutional capacities to improve access to justice and facilitate speedy delivery of justice.
President Lungu said his government remains firmly committed to attaining the goals set in the 7th National Development plan, whose priority areas include to improve the rule of law, human rights, and constitutionalism.
Speaking at the same function, Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima said the conference underscores the judiciary’s commitment to continued professional education for adjudicators.
Ms. Mambilima said it is through platforms such as the conference that the bench can share experiences for better execution of justice.
Kikiki!!! so Sinkamba and his green party were right. Thats real money bosses especially now that we need to cast the net wider for scooping more cash and money into the treasury.
So what happens to it’s transportation aka traffiking? When you grow it, you gotta take it to the ready market.
Still more, abena h² bakalabaila.
Grow it but don’t puff on lye.
The greens propaganda.
Let’s see where this one takes us.
Indeed trafficking will be with licenses.
Sinkamba is smiling.
Mr. Lungu, let the law first catch up with those that have stolen from widows, grabbed land from Horizon, beat up bus drivers, stolen from the treasury, stolen our wild life etc. etc.
Just enjoy your alcohol Mr. Lungu, and let those that wish to smoke ulubange should they wish to do so.
First you stopped people trading in Mukula, now this? You think Zambia belongs to your mother in Malawi??
Your greed will be your downfall Mr. Lungu.
Too bad Under 5 (HH) thought it was a free window for him to hallucinate about 2021 State House.
Much like bakazi bena bamaenda chintako oh! almost chintako. You are not allowed to touch (assault) them. It is illegal. It has to be consensual.
So y’all rastermen, you can grow it but don’t puff on that lye.
This law of growing it but not using it is contemptuously tempting.
Okay balaishiba shani ati likali?
Offside Mr. president, as a citizenry we are not interested in smoking, our interest is on the business side and what revenue it can bring. You should have listened to and partnered with Peter Sinkamba earlier. The only con is you have raised the licence fee too high making it impossible for locals to engage. Only you and a few of your friends, just like Mukula, will benefit.
Ilyo libange iwe.
Utuma comments twa weed, nangu dobo oro ichamba.
Think soberly.
Don’t insinuate.
has this government done it’s due diligence about this? they think it’s simply planting, growing it and bagging it for export
you’ve to remove the thc compound from the plant, to get the cbd which is the ingredient needed for various treatments.
I think they are looking at from a very simplistic vantage point. they think because markets are opening up you all they need to do is grow it and export it. there’s a sh it load of regulations. it’s legal here, I can walk into a store right now to go and buy if I want to, but even in the store, there’s lots of labels on it, the type, thc content, how it was cultivated, it’s effect, potential side effects for this particular one…
but this so called Christian nation just wakes up and thinks it needs to cash in on the marijuana…
Ala kwena ubupuba elo bacimfya mu calo. Why don’t you create processing plants INSIDE the effing country so that that production will result in value-addition BEFORE you effing export it??? As usual we are looking at smuggling and empowering a clique; that is what raw exports have done – just look at Mukula. Ubupuba! Ubututu! Ubufontini! Icimpwena!
4.1, tell me which farmer is able to afford $350000 licence fee p.a?
Lungu, Kapata, Chitotela, Kampyongo can all afford this, using tax payers money as usual.
It is not funny anymore. You decriminalise growing cannabis but you arrest smokers. It cannot work. How much do you need to smoke? A few grams of cannabis mixed with tobacco ? This country is full of crazy leaders. Are they going to arrest small scale cannabis growers?