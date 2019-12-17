President Edgar Lungu has clarified that smoking Cannabis still remains a crime in Zambia.

President Lungu said that Government has not legalized marijuana for smoking but only for commercial and medicinal purposes.

The Head of State said that Zambians must not jubilate that the legalization of marijuana has been made for smoking because the law will catch up with those found smoking.

President Lungu, however, said that he will engage the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders to sensitize the people on the why government has decided to legalize the cultivation and production of cannabis for medicinal and export purposes.

The President was speaking upon arrival at the ZAF Lusaka Airport base this afternoon.

He further stated that the law against abuse of cannabis still remains in effect.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has called on the judiciary to embrace alternative sanctions to incarceration to reduce the number of prisoners in correctional facilities.

President Lungu said, when he officially opened the 2019 Judicial Conference in Livingstone today, that sanctions such as community service, restitution and suspended sentences in deserving cases can go a long way in decongesting the facilities.

He says such sanctions will also spare the government’s already overstretched resources.

The Head of State said the country’s criminal justice has to move towards restorative justice than retributive justice.

He noted that while the government is endeavoring to build more correctional facilities and to make use of the parole system to remedy the situation, the use of alternative sentences as opposed to custodial ones would help the situation.

President Lungu said the conference comes at a time when the demand for justice is on the increase while the institutional capabilities continue to be overstretched.

He said the conference should interrogate the best ways of enhancing institutional capacities to improve access to justice and facilitate speedy delivery of justice.

President Lungu said his government remains firmly committed to attaining the goals set in the 7th National Development plan, whose priority areas include to improve the rule of law, human rights, and constitutionalism.

Speaking at the same function, Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima said the conference underscores the judiciary’s commitment to continued professional education for adjudicators.

Ms. Mambilima said it is through platforms such as the conference that the bench can share experiences for better execution of justice.

