Power Dynamos midfielder Larry Bwalya believes that they are heading into Sunday’s Kitwe derby against Nkana on a sound note following poor start to the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Power head into the home derby clash on December 22 at Arthur Davies Stadium enjoying a three match winning run for the first time this season and are now also unbeaten in their last four games with 10 out of a possible 12 points.

It is quite a turn of fortunate for Power who in late October were slumped second from bottom of the table at number 17 with 4 points from their first six matches played.

“I think as you can see, we have won three games in a row and that has not happened this season,” Bwalya said.

“So the teams’ turnaround has already happened and now it is just to maintain the momentum and keep moving forward.

“We are home, we have to dictate the pace, we have to dictate the play and all we have to do apply what the coach has told us.”

Power are eighth on 17 points from twelve matches played and are seven points behind Nkana who are fourth.

Meanwhile, leaders Zesco United have 28 points, tied with second placed and Napsa Stars.

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULT

WEEK 11

18/12/2019

Nkwazi 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

