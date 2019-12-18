The Patriotic Front has condemned what it has termed as desperation by United Party for National Development who persuaded other people’s children to protest against supposedly load shedding in Chaisa Compound.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says UPND is a malicious socio-political misfit that has been rejected multiple times by the Zambian people and so out of desperation, they now want to fan civil unrest.
Mr Chanda said the UPND have become so desperate that they not only pose a danger to the current general peace and stability of Zambia but to Zambia’s future as well as children.
“But why did UPND choose to place innocent young lives in harm’s way? It clear: because they wanted at least one of the children to die in order to make political capital out of it. They are ready to sacrifice human life. That’s why people call them satanic”, he said.
Mr Chanda said the Chaisa farce is part of a scam by the UPND leadership to front other people’s children from “ku komboni” in their reckless politics.
He said the UPND President is eagerly hoping to spark riots across the country to further his personal political interests, even if it means sacrificing the lives of innocent children in the process.
Mr Chanda has urged the Police to investigate this matter even as they thank them for their professional handling of the matter under extreme provocation by politicians who are red with their blood thirstyness.
He said this is rain season and everyone knows loadshedding will significantly reduce and clearly as the rains pour, and the water bodies fill up, loadshedding will drop; yet someone wants to capitalise on it before it ends.
Mr Chanda said their desperation is mindless and an outrage.
“UPND has no Scrupples; No Principals; No Morals; No care for Zambia. They have a seared conscience. Its all about themselves and their leader. Consequently, we invite the Church and other spiritual and moral voices to join the growing loud chorus of condemnation against these child sacrificers”, Mr Chanda has said.
He has asked parents to take care of their young ones and keep them from the UPND who are earger to abuse them.
Let’s not put the blame on anyone here no power from 05-23 is absurd thats what’s happening in Matero too
How could the UPND have organized this in Chaisa where they have no representation of any kind? UPND is a regional party we have been told. When did they move from Southern province to Chaisa in Lusaka?
“Malicious socio-political misfit”, don’t insult the voters. If Lungu got 50.1% of the vote against 47.7% for Mr Hichilema, according to the ECZ from a turnout of 56% then you must be joking.
Any way the sad thing is that before independence our fathers were aspiring to have electricity in homes. That aspiration is being taken away by the PF, we have gone back to using charcoal, what next?
THIS MAN IS ALSO DECAMPAIGNING PF.
JUST LIKE KAIZER, LUSAMBO, GBM AND DAVIS
Sunday is simply stup!d. He is very shallow in analysis and yet he represent the cream of PF! Pathetic!!
Sunday Chanda we na chinkuula. Stop playing politics with people’s lives & livelihoods. Get to work and sort out the mess that you have created. Shaa!
Sunday Chanda sometimes as you lift your hand to write feel ashamed with wat you write have u lived in chaisa i invite u even today go to chaisa spend the whole day there ask the pipo what time power goes and what time it comes and for your imformation this is on a daily basis monday to sunday you think such a situation needs pipo to be influenced set politics aside sometimes and get in the shoes of the pipo and feel what they are feeling than wanting to score cheap political capital over the prevailing situation power goes mostly at 05hrs and comes at 21 hrs almost daily.
A failure will find any excuse under the sun to justify their failure even when a blind man can see their self made failures
Instead of blaming other. please find solution to the many challenges the country is facing. , Alexander the great god of this country must reduced on trips and focus on real issues not vabupuba va homo….
Sometimes it is best to remain silent when things happen when even a seven year old knows the reason. You are not only absurd when you proffer ridiculous explanations and convince yourself you are being credible. This man does not make sense at all.
A clinical example of accusing someone of raising dust while they are standing in a pool of water
Sunday please get in touch with reality, people livelihoods are affected and you expect them to celebrate. This excuse of HH is really getting on my nerves
Oh, ok. So Lusaka has also become UPND stronghold? PF just work on what the protests were all about! The blame game won’t solve anything. You are pathetic failures who should be shown the exit door
According to PF, the only Zambians with independent thought are HH and his UPND. The rest cannot, on their own, see how bad things are economically (eg load shedding) unless they are told by HH/UPND. This blame game is no longer funny but an insult to the electorate. It is extremely sad that, this is how PF now views the very people who put them into power..