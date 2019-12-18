The Patriotic Front has condemned what it has termed as desperation by United Party for National Development who persuaded other people’s children to protest against supposedly load shedding in Chaisa Compound.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says UPND is a malicious socio-political misfit that has been rejected multiple times by the Zambian people and so out of desperation, they now want to fan civil unrest.

Mr Chanda said the UPND have become so desperate that they not only pose a danger to the current general peace and stability of Zambia but to Zambia’s future as well as children.

“But why did UPND choose to place innocent young lives in harm’s way? It clear: because they wanted at least one of the children to die in order to make political capital out of it. They are ready to sacrifice human life. That’s why people call them satanic”, he said.

Mr Chanda said the Chaisa farce is part of a scam by the UPND leadership to front other people’s children from “ku komboni” in their reckless politics.

He said the UPND President is eagerly hoping to spark riots across the country to further his personal political interests, even if it means sacrificing the lives of innocent children in the process.

Mr Chanda has urged the Police to investigate this matter even as they thank them for their professional handling of the matter under extreme provocation by politicians who are red with their blood thirstyness.

He said this is rain season and everyone knows loadshedding will significantly reduce and clearly as the rains pour, and the water bodies fill up, loadshedding will drop; yet someone wants to capitalise on it before it ends.

Mr Chanda said their desperation is mindless and an outrage.

“UPND has no Scrupples; No Principals; No Morals; No care for Zambia. They have a seared conscience. Its all about themselves and their leader. Consequently, we invite the Church and other spiritual and moral voices to join the growing loud chorus of condemnation against these child sacrificers”, Mr Chanda has said.

He has asked parents to take care of their young ones and keep them from the UPND who are earger to abuse them.

