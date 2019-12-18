National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has described as nonsensical reasons advanced by the government to take over Horizon school in Lusaka.

Mr Kambwili says Cabinet erred in its decision to take over the school as the owners have never engaged in any acts of terrorism in Zambia.

He said the decision to take over the school is wrong and government must immediately give back the school to the owners to avoid compromising on the high standards set by the school.

“Moreover, the owners of the school don’t stay in Turkey, they stay in America and if they were involved they would have been arrested because the US does not condone terrorism. If they have done anything wrong here arrest them and take them to Court”, said Mr Kambwili at a media briefing.

He disclosed that President Michael Sata was approached by the Turkish Government requesting him to take over the school but refused because he did not want to intervene in their internal wrangles.

“If a Malawian Investor based in Zambia fights with his government, government cannot act on behalf of that country as long as that person is following the laws of Zambia”, Mr Kambwili added.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata confirmed recently that the land on which horizon schools sit has been compulsorily acquired by the state in Public Interest as the Land acquisition Act empowers the president to compulsorily acquire any land whenever he is of the opinion that it is desirable to do so in the interest of the republic.

Mrs Kapata has however refuted allegations that the land has been sold to a Chinese investor to build a shopping mall as the lands acquisition act does not allow compulsory acquisition of land for private purpose.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]