Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has welcomed the decision by government to give approval for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purpose.

Mr. Sinkamba says the move see a turnaround in economic activities.

He said the decision is good for the country because Zambia will NOT only depend on Copper exports but cannabis as well.

Mr. Sinkamba has told ZNBC News in an interview in Kitwe that government must provide clear guidelines on how the whole process will be done so that people can have a clear understanding.

Cabinet at its special sitting held on December 4th, 2019, gave approval, in principal to the ministerial technical Committee for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purpose.

