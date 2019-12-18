The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has described as insensitive the statement issued by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo yesterday when he announced results for the assessment of the maize stocks survey that the country is food secure.

CSO SUN county Coordinator Mathews Mhuru says it is disappointing that the Minister could issue such a statement when he is fully aware that the country is food insecure with over 2.3 million people going hungry.

Mr Mhuru said the one million, thirty-seven thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven point seven metric tonnes available stock announced by Mr Katambo is a drop in the ocean as more maize is required to feed hungry Zambians whose harvests were impacted by drought in the last farming season.

He reminded Mr Katambo that Zambia requires US$89.5 million to feed hungry people and clearly this shows that we do not have adequate food as a nation hence the food security situation can best be described as dire at the moment.

Mr Mhuru added that had the country been food secure, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit wouldn’t have been distributing 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal to those affected by hunger which in some instances are being shared by two to three families.

He added that because of scarce maize on the market, mealie Meal prices have skyrocketed to K180 in some parts of the country making it difficult for many ordinary Zambians to afford a bag of mealie meal.

Mr Mhuru has challenged the Minister to be truthful when discussing the food security situation in Zambia because many people are aware that the country is currently food insecure and in need of help from cooperating partners.

However, Mr Mhuru has commended the government for enhancing security at various points of entry to prevent smuggling of grain into neighbouring countries.

He said Zambia cannot allow the smuggling of grain into other countries when citizens are going to bed on empty stomachs on a daily basis due to lack of food.

