Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya says the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is still the most popular broadcasting company.

Ms. Siliya says in terms of television viewership in Zambia ZNBC ranks first followed by Prime Television Station.

She wonders why there is so much clamour from certain opposition leaders to appear on ZNBC if it does not have a popular viewership.

Ms. Siliya was responding to allegations by Monze Central member of Jack Mwimbu, who is also leader of the opposition in the House, that ZNBC has lost its popularity.

This was during debates on the Select Committee’s report focused on the appointment of ZNBC Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Given Lubinda has accused the United Party for National Development -UPND of perpetuating tribalism in the country.

Mr. Lubinda wonders why some UPND officials would always raise eyebrows when people from a particular tribe are not part of some national appointments.

Earlier, UPND Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Hebert Shabula cried foul that there is no regional balance in the appointment of members of the Judicial Complaint Commission and ZNBC Board of Directors.

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]