By Dr Daniel Mvula Shimunza

Introduction

ZAMBIA needs urgently, an advanced first world intelligence diplomacy, for building sovereign capacity. The fight against; corruption, poverty, unemployment, homosexuality, witchcraft, spirituality, and national political-ideological – identity battle, is real for Zambia.

Zambia is in an ideological battle, for national Christian values. Social democracy is promoting “populism” which is weak, to bring us to first world development, and industrialization.

Populist recycled conventional un-transformative politicians have promised more than they have delivered in the last 55 years. Time for a change, has now come. Social and cultural imperialism must be denounced by all Citizens. The West or the East, must not impose their values on our people.

On the other hand, liberal democratic values, are mostly at variance with Christian values. The Church cannot be silent about this insidious demonic spiritual war. At no other time, does Zambia need spiritual leadership, from the Church than ever!

Spiritual leadership, with conservative Christian values, will be the key to re-craft both state and government, for a 21st Century first world advanced righteous government. All those practicing witchcraft, in acquisition of power in politics, misrepresent, and anger God Almighty. Homosexuality must be condemned by all, yet still loving ‘gays’ as human beings, who need help in their moral declension, and decadence.

“Intelligence diplomacy”, is the intelligent engagement, of both allies and foes, for national sovereign interests in, bi-lateral and multilateral dominance, using diplomatic; negotiations, cooperation, mediation, and intelligent conflict management and resolution, by using timely soft or hard power diplomacy by all state-actors. To expect no challenges among, or between diplomatic relations with other countries is not avoidable. It is how we respond to conflicts that makes a difference.

A mature and intelligent response, is what makes for great intelligent diplomacy. Soft and hard diplomacy must be used intelligently without; emotional outbursts, unresearched, and uninformed commentaries, over ‘any’ issue of diplomatic nature, by all state- actors.

The American Ambassador overstepped his diplomatic roles

The American Ambassador overstepped his diplomatic roles, in imposing these liberal values on a nation that has never supported in general such homosexual values in the last 55 years. The sentencing of the “Homosexual Couple” for 15 years, was within the laws of the country which must be respected, as a deterrence to those who seek to abrogate the laws of our Country on Sodomy, and unnatural carnal knowledge of same-sex couples as crimes in all. The Republican Party in America, under the Trump Administration, does not Champion these values as Conservatives, unlike the Democrats, who are liberals. Shuttle – diplomacy, helps in conflict times, to minimize tensions of such nature, as seen in the recent past.

However, the Patriotic Front, (PF) must still address the Challenges of various allegations of Corruption stressed by the American Ambassador on various occasions. We must be objective and not selective, in addressing the things that have been concerning for the American representative against the (PF) government. Sadly, the (PF) have not handled their diplomatic maturity very well at times with the Americans. We must be mature and objective, not subjective in dealing with foreign affairs. Two wrongs never make a right. Where are mature ‘statesmen’ in the (PF)?

PF must reduce the number of their Spokespersons.

A body only has one mouth no matter how big, that is the wisdom of God, so in organizational culture, and behavior. Too many spokespersons for the (PF) added more salt to injury, about this whole issue. Sophisticated and advanced diplomacy is about; negotiations, mutual respect, and cooperation in bilateral and multilateral relations. Public pronouncements killed dialogue, and public attacks back and forth, on both sides, was the start of diplomatically strained relations between the Ambassador and the (PF) government. Chasing out of the country every diplomat, who disagrees with the government is not always the solution. Conflict management, is a temporal measure, while conflict resolution, is the ultimate goal of intelligent diplomacy. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, failed the Presidency.

Restraint of public diplomacy

Restraint of “public diplomacy”, and caution in international law, must be exercised by both the Ambassador and the government. An amicable solution is not impossible, to normalize diplomatic relations. Statesmanship, is the hallmark of diplomatic mastery, and intelligence. Dealing with the problem of homosexuality, must not make the (PF), and President Lungu throw away the baby with the bath water. The Presidency requires; wisdom, tolerance, patience, and the virtues of diplomatic engagement, to sustain long- held cooperation. Mis-understanding is the result of not having effective dialogue between the Presidency, and the American Ambassador, who did complain of this that during his tenure had only met the President six times.

The role of the Church in Zambia

The role of the Church in Zambia, is to promote Christian values that are coherent with the teachings of Christ, and the Bible in general. Homosexuality has no place in the Christian Nation, and must be fought in all. This does not say that the Church is perfect. The Church has sinned and made mistakes many times, because humans by nature must grow in Christ, and depends on God’s grace, to live according to the teaching of Christ. However, this does not mean that the Church hates Homosexuals, but hates the vice for it is directly against God’s teaching, and culture.

Political Liberalism and Social Democracy

Liberalism as a political ideology, is morally weak, and is not ideal for a Christian nation. Economic liberalism is the only strength therein, if watched with other supportive values for so called “modernism and ‘progressive’ open societies”. By nature liberalism, implies ‘openness’ in society. In so far as a liberal private enterprise system is concerned, this is the only strength. Liberalism, however, fails on the moral front, when it advances issues such as; abortion rights, homosexuality, Planned Parenthood, and beastiality. Transgender practices are not acceptable, in many African countries, and societies. Human rights must not be against God’s rights and natural laws.

Social democracy as an ideology, is weak as it panders to Populism. For seeking to win an election, social democrats in Zambia have adopted all kinds of values and vices such as violence sadly. Those who pander to “panga for panga politics” have been celebrated under the social democrats. While at times condemning liberal values. We have seen sadly, those who pander to social democracy themselves, being perpetrators of political violence. It is the extremes in both social and liberal democrats that must be curbed. While social democrats are weak in economic, and ideological politics, liberal democrats have a moral problem of too much openness to wrong vices.

The battle between the Patriotic Front, (PF) and the United Party for National Development, (UPND) fits squarely on these two differences. The rivalry of the two Parties since the post- 2016 elections, will not reduce as we go towards 2021. If not checked, the cadreism and militia groups with ‘pangas’ we have all seen makes for sad reading, and can destroy a lot of our nationhood. Let all those charged with mobilization in all political Parties, practice civility in Politics of ideas, and issues not what we are seeing. No blood of a Zambian, is worth ushering anyone in State House, whether ruling party or any Opposition, respectively.

Zambia needs a Conservative Christian democratic ideology

Zambia needs a Conservative Christian democratic ideology, as a Christian Nation, which the Movement for National Transformation (MNT) is promoting, and advancing. We are conservative in fulfilling (Article 8) of the Republican Constitution. This is the best, for ideological values of an advanced sovereignty, for a first world Zambia. This is for advanced aggressive industrialization, and an advanced macro-economic template, which we have for Zambia given a chance to govern this country, in 2021 and beyond by the Zambian people.

Zambia will not go to 2021 elections with pangas, God forbid! All those planning violence and bloodshed using militias will be removed by God! Consider yourselves warned right now. Zambians want national unity and peace in all. Both the (PF) and (UPND), have failed to champion this unity by adversarial rivalry daily. This may cost the nation, as even dialogue failed between them. We need a new start.

Conclusion

Conclusively, the time has come for the nation to take a great stand against homosexuality, hut in doing so, the (PF) must be mature and diplomatically on top of things to engage the American Ambassador in diplomatic negotiations, to resolve the impasse over gay rights. Immature public pronouncements by the President and those under him sends a wrong message and is not wise. Address all matters raised, not just homosexuality by the American Ambassador. Selective hearing and reading is dangerous. Never close dialogue, it pays to talk. All are advised herein, accordingly!

The Author is Founding President of Movement for National Transformation (MNT) For First World Zambia Ideology

[Read 233 times, 233 reads today]