Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa has called for more private sector investment in off the grid mechanisms of power generation if the country is to attain its 2030 goals of providing clean energy to all Zambians.

Mr. Nkhuwa says the World Bank and USAID survey, indicates that to reach the vision 2030 and sustainable energy for all under the Sustainable Development goals, 40 percent of new connections must come from off-grid solutions.

He says, therefore, the government is working with Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia in order to provide clean energy using renewable sources.

Mr. Nkhuwa says the off the grid project has so far connected 800 thousand beneficiaries in all parts of the country.

Speaking during the presentation of an Award won by Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia to the Minister, Mr. Nkhuwa said with the coming on board of many other forms of energy generation from renewable sources, the country’s economic landscape is expected to improve.

And Swedish ambassador to Zambia, Anna Maj Hultgard said Sweden is willing to further fund the off the grid project with a sum of $20million to allow more get connected to clean energy solution.

Ms. Hultgard said during the two years of operation, more than 1 thousand 500 direct jobs for Zambians have been created and that the number is expected to grow with the coming funding beginning next year.

She said Sweden will continue working with Zambia in the fight against climate change by providing clean solutions to access for energy, especially for domestic use.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]