The Leadership Movement says it supports the growing of marijuana as cash crop to export for medical purposes.

The Party however says it disagrees with the Implementation process because giving an expensive license to farmers will only enable foreigners to be the only participants in the growing of marijuana and exporting.

Party President Richard Silumbe said this will eventually lead to the country not benefitting much from the crop while increasing abuse of the crop in the country at large because of foreigners will not safe guard the crop against abuse.

Mr Silumbe said the Leadership Movement will do it differently marijuana will only be grown in state farms run by Zambia National Service only for Export as a crop.

He said this will enable security and this crop will degenerate the nation into a lawless state due to abuse of the crop.

