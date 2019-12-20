President Edgar Lungu has fired his scandal hit political Advisor Kaizer Zulu replacing him with Political Scientist Chris Zumani Zimba.

In his place, President Edgar Lungu has appointed the University of Zambia Lecturer Chris Zumani Zimba as his new State House Special Assistant for Politics.

Mr Zulu’s replacement Chris Zumani Zimba, is a Ph.D. holder in Political Science and lectures at both the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) and the University of Zambia.

He once served as Political Adviser to NDC President Chishimba Kambwili.

No reasons have been given as to why Mr. Zulu has been dismissed, but there are been several allegations leveled against Mr. Zulu lately that led him to make an appearance on live broadcast television to defend himself, after an accident with a school bus.

Dr. Zimba has since been sworn in as President Lungu’s advisor and the President said his appointment is a clear demonstration that when the youth are motivated, empowered and focused, they can positively contribute to the development agenda being implemented by the government.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Zimba, the president warned his new assistant that the position was demanding

“I wish to advise you that the office you have been appointed to is very demanding, and it requires you to be up to speed in understanding and analysing not only the country’s political climate, but also international politics,” the President said

The President also warned his new Assistant to steer clear from what he described as unpleasant situations that will compromise his duties.

“Steer clear of unpleasant situations which will compromise your duties as a presidential advisor. Use your position to promote good politics in the country,” the President said

“Remember, with your portfolio, you will be required to analyse local politics which in most cases is full of acrimony

” You, therefore, need to rise above petty partisan politics because you will be advising me as republican president, and not just as party leader. ” the President said

