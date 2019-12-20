President Edgar Lungu has fired his scandal hit political Advisor Kaizer Zulu replacing him with Political Scientist Chris Zumani Zimba.
In his place, President Edgar Lungu has appointed the University of Zambia Lecturer Chris Zumani Zimba as his new State House Special Assistant for Politics.
Mr Zulu’s replacement Chris Zumani Zimba, is a Ph.D. holder in Political Science and lectures at both the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) and the University of Zambia.
He once served as Political Adviser to NDC President Chishimba Kambwili.
No reasons have been given as to why Mr. Zulu has been dismissed, but there are been several allegations leveled against Mr. Zulu lately that led him to make an appearance on live broadcast television to defend himself, after an accident with a school bus.
Dr. Zimba has since been sworn in as President Lungu’s advisor and the President said his appointment is a clear demonstration that when the youth are motivated, empowered and focused, they can positively contribute to the development agenda being implemented by the government.
Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Zimba, the president warned his new assistant that the position was demanding
“I wish to advise you that the office you have been appointed to is very demanding, and it requires you to be up to speed in understanding and analysing not only the country’s political climate, but also international politics,” the President said
The President also warned his new Assistant to steer clear from what he described as unpleasant situations that will compromise his duties.
“Steer clear of unpleasant situations which will compromise your duties as a presidential advisor. Use your position to promote good politics in the country,” the President said
“Remember, with your portfolio, you will be required to analyse local politics which in most cases is full of acrimony
” You, therefore, need to rise above petty partisan politics because you will be advising me as republican president, and not just as party leader. ” the President said
I quote….Better act on Kaizer coz next time he will beat you..I guess that scared someone.
The biggest surprise is why Kaizer Zulu lasted so long in his position. Why did ECL tolerate so much and for so long? Wht was he doing to help KZ become better than he was? Fired by two presidents now, will KZ reflect and reform?
The working President. Man of the people, His Excellency.
Meanwhile Akainde is still cohabiting with William Tekere the violent gun toting MMD thug.
Lungu is soiled by violence, corruption and mismangment
Reminds me of a Nsenga traditional song.
Nicikwati bwanji coteti cocelelo yambana. Nikati nipike nsima, ati nsima yabisika , nikati nipike ndiyo, ati ndiyo ziliye kupya, nicikwati bwanji coteti cocelelo yambana. Nikati nisambeko, ati lelo mwaonanji, and it goes one like that. I feel sorry for Kaiser Zulu. He will soon find out how the rest of Zambia gets by.
You don’t need to fire that piece of unburied shhit Kaiser.
He should go to jail tomorrow.
Thank you Mr. President. Though some of us are unhappy about the direction our country is going to and where it is now, we applaud you for removing Kaiser Zulu from the corridors of power. Please let him be investigated without political interference.
Invest him of what? Kaiser has 5 red hot cases to send him to send him to jail on Monday.
Arrest Kaizer today Friday before he escape to Congo in weekend.
If he makes mistake to go drink tonight he be sent to UTH from beatings.
Best news for the day
Finally , 6 years later, Mr lungu sees sense in dismissing this KZ thug.
After such blinded loyalty to KZ and the disrepute brought to the highest office by lungus careless appointments ……
is lungu fit for office ??
We know KZ is the boss of ECL and that KZ instructed him to fire him. We know ECL is under KZ’s control.
We thank KZ for this Xmas gift but wonder to which country KZ send himself as diplomat. You know he has to skip the country to hide from the coming court.
YOU ARE JUST A WITCH- WHY CANT YOU JUST APPRECIATE A LITTLE THING????
Zambian Political analysts Kuwayayafye
Appreciate what ???
Something lungu should have done from day one , instead of destroyed the respectability of statehouse by keeping that thug ????
I bet if lungu says you should eat lunch , you would be thanking him ati good president
These appointments are full of wako ni wako.
From one Eastern to another to perpetuate the tribal imbalance and marginalization of others. ECL we all pay taxes and Zambia belongs to all tribes.
“Mr Zulu’s replacement Chris Zumani Zimba, is a Ph.D. holder in Political Science and lectures at both the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) and the University of Zambia.”
He is more qualified than you and I. Let us enjoy these victories as Zambians, a s small as the may appear. Next he shall get rid of Kampyongo, Luo, round head Chitotela, Smiley Sikazwe, Vincent Mwale, that one guy at energy, mines, plus Lusaka minister Lusambo. This is a wonderful end of year present.
YOU ARE JUST A WITCH – YOU CANT APPRECIATE EVEN A LITTLE THING.
IYE!!! EVEN THE KWACHA HAS GAINED AGAINST THE DOLLAR AT THE NEWS. ATI SHANI ZESCO? THERE IS A RUMOUR THAT THIS MAN EVEN DISTURBED THE WATER AT KARIBA.
The Bank of Zambia governor is a southern brother of ours, Dr. Denny H. Kalyalya. He like the news presidential adviser are qualified by education and experience, and not tribal nonsense like you idioot.
GOOD RIDDANCE. NOW SILIYA AND KAPATA TOO, AS WELL AS CHITOTELA, KAPYONGO AND LUSAMBO, WE ARE WAITING TO RECEIVE THEM IN THE UNEMPLOYMENT CIRCLE.
Do not forget Vincent ( I bought a football ground ) Mwale. The energy minister too.
“Steer clear of unpleasant situations which will compromise your duties as a presidential advisor. Use your position to promote good politics in the country. ”
This is the reason why KZ has been dismissed because this timely warning from President Lungu to the new presidential appointee is completely at variance with the behavior of Kaizer Zulu as his presidential advisor. He grew big headed and was a liability not only to the presidency but also to PF as a party.Good riddance indeed.
Congrats to the new appointee.
KZ has amassed enough to live comfortably and grow marijuana. But replace him with another easterner? This is real tribalism. HH Ali che mushe! Chief Triblist IS in PF.
“Mr Zulu’s replacement Chris Zumani Zimba, is a Ph.D. holder in Political Science and lectures at both the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) and the University of Zambia.”
Those qualifications and his resume got him the job. Find another with an education distinction like the new guy, then send your recommendation to the office of the president. Denny H. Kalyalya of southern province, is the Bank of Zambia Governor. Stop with your tribal nonsense we are tired of it.
Congratulations your excellency Dr Edgar Chaagwa Lungu.
Let the toothless zabwino Palibe ( ZP) act swiftly now on useless and big headed kaizer Zulu, he has fallen on him like a pan brick.
Good move your excellence
He took so long to either realise what a liability KZ was or was afraid to fire him for what he might spill. I suspect they may have struck a deal behind the scenes. KZ should have been in prison a long time ago. I hope due process can still continue so he faces all the charges pending against him.
Well done ECL. Sure His excellency had to beef up His defence before taking this action because KZ, wakutina.
I hope they arrest his untouchable young brother MUNIR ZULU, the ka boy was very pompous remember they are the ones who slapped a police officer.
Now we want to see lungu give police permission to open all the assault cases committed by KZ ………other wise this is a scam to cover lungu ready for 2021.
Kaizer is demonic possessed.his behavior is bad .Kaizer Zulu is like Chishimba Kambwili.kaizer had no respect for the president.The man was full of school boy character,insulting people,splashing hand guns,rude ,fighting around and all kind of unreasonable behaviors regardless his portfolio.
President Lungu is a very good person in terms of attitude surprisingly some people like Kaizer Zulu always underrates him.Otherwise all men who were dismissing from state house will testify how great president Lungu is.Sad his humble nature is a weakness in others.
Am sure now kaizer will see different things like Amos Chanda former presidential aides.
The Kaizer Zulu saga should just end with his dropping.
All the cases of physical harm on individuals,arson,discharged of firearms in public, corruption committed by KZ should be investigated immediately.
Affected individuals should also pursue civil matters and claim for damages.
WELL MEANING LAWYERS SHOULD OFFER CHEAP SERVICES TO OUR FELLOW CITIZENS WHO WERE HARMED BY THIS AGENT OF ECL