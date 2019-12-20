Senior Chief Mumena of the Kaonde people in Northwestern Province says the high number of forced displaced persons in the world should serve as a lesson to Zambians to preserve peace and embrace refugees from other countries.

ZANIS reports that the traditional leader who attended the just ended Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in Switzerland, says the world is grappling with high number of refugees because of political violence which should be avoided in Zambia.

He noted that the over 25 million refugees in the world have run away from their countries to seek refuge in peaceful countries like Zambia hence the need for countries that are enjoying peace to treasure and invest in peace and unity.

The Chief called on Zambians and the refugee community to work together to ensure that peace is preserved in the country if Zambia is to continue recording economic growth.

He also called on refugees and former refugees who are being integrated in the country to be industrious and ensure that they contribute to the economic wellbeing of Zambia.

Zambia has over 23,000 former refugees, some of whom have been locally integrated in Meheba refugee settlement in Senior Chief Mumena’s area in Kalumbila District, Northwestern Province.

Out of the 23,270 former refugees, 9,272 persons are hosted in Meheba settlement, 6,398 are in Mayukwayukwa settlement in Western Province, and 6,804 are self-settled in five provinces while 796 former refugees are settled in urban areas, mainly in Lusaka and Ndola.

Government has only managed to issue documentation for local integration to only one percent of the total number of former refugees due to financial constraints.

