The Ministry of Health says there is an increase in non-communicable diseases being attended to at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

ZANIS reports that Director for Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services, Aaron Makope said many people in the country are succumbing to heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and other anemic condition.

Speaking during a Doctors and Management morning tour of the Hospital, Dr. Makope, however, said there has been a massive reduction of cardiac referrals to South Africa and India following the government’s investment in modern clinical care and diagnostic equipment at UTH.

Dr Makope disclosed that about 30 pacemakers have been placed successfully in patients in the last six months at UTH to help improve heart systems.

He explained that government’s vision under the national health strategic plan is to modernize provincial hospitals as well as providing specialized cardiac and other health care services.

Dr. Makope stated that the government is determined to transform the University Teaching Hospital so that it reclaims its position of being the leading health care provider.

He further said the government has worked round the clock to ensure that it decongests the wards and improves the environment in the hospital so that patients can access quality health care services.

Dr Makope disclosed that UTH is using a lot of blood for various operations and services and has appealed to the general public to donate blood.

He however assured that there are adequate blood stocks at the national blood bank to cater for various needs stating that the government will soon devise a better blood donation and collection strategy.

During the tour to emergency, medical and surgical wards, it was observed that the nurse-patient ratio has improved from over 50 patients per nurse to about 10, per nurse.

And patients interviewed, said the environment and atmosphere in the wards has improved and clean adding that the wards are not decongested following infrastructure refurbishment by government and other partners.

Bernard Kaoma, who has been admitted at the hospital for the past six months praised government and management at UTH for transforming the health facility into delivering quality health care.

[Read 111 times, 111 reads today]