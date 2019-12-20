The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy has endorsed the mission that the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue has embarked on of engaging Political parties and other stakeholders in fostering dialogue.

ZCID under the Chairmanship of Jackson Silavwe has embarked on a mission to engage players in the political realm with a view to enhance dialogue, consensus and confidence buidling and achieving inclusivity.

During a meeting at the MMD Secretariat on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, Party President Nevers Mumba highlighted that ZCID could have helped in resolving the MMD issue between the Felix Mutati and Nevers Mumba factions.

However, Dr. Mumba later said that all are bygones and now focus on building on a new chapter.

The MMD leader asked that the party and the Centre start afresh in the name of dialogue and unity on the political front.

Dr. Mumba called for continued consultation if ZCID is to bring all political parties and other stakeholders to one table of dialogue and unity.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mumba has called on ZCID to help deal with the electoral issues the country is faced with before 2021 elections by engaging all political parties and the electoral body, the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

And Mr. Silavwe and Dr. Mumba both agreed that the current situation among politicians were they cannot meet and discuss matters due to political opponency is not favourable and conducive especially as the nation heads for 2021 elections.

They both agreed that ZCID should play a role in neutralizing the opponency frictions for the sake of the nation.

And ZCID Board Chairperson, Jackson Silavwe, has assured the opposition party that the mission is meant for the good of the country especially were resolving differences among politicians.

He also assured that ZCID will engage all players with a view to have a fair and more united political front.

Mr. Silavwe was accompanied to the MMD Secretariat by Board Members that included Mr. Highvie Hamududu, Ms. Elizabeth Chitika, Ms. Winnie Zaloumis and ZCID Executive Director Ms. Doreen Njovu.

ZCID continues meeting key players in the political realm and governance to ensure inclusiveness in enhancement of democracy in the country.

