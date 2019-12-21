Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have vowed to take on Patriotic Front (PF) Nominated Member of Parliament Mr. Raphael Nakachinda.

Mr. Nakachinda yesterday addressed a Press Briefing where he claimed he was still the National Secretary of the MMD and denounced the High Court Judgement that recognized Dr. Nevers Mumba as Party President.

The Youths through their National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu said that the Youths of the Party had welcomed Judge Newa judgment that recognized Dr. Mumba as Party President.

“As Youths of the MMD, we welcomed the November 5 Judgement that recognized Dr. Nevers Mumba as our Party President. We pledge our full support and loyalty to Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba”, Mr. Mofu said.

“We are shocked that a former member of our Party, Raphael Nakachinda is not only impersonating himself as our member but that he is also claiming to be our National Secretary. The November 5 judgment clearly stipulated that Nakachinda remains an expelled member of our party until he regularises his membership with the party”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu further said that the Youths are disappointed with the Zambia Police command.

“We are shocked that the Zambia Police Service allowed Nakachinda to have an illegal gathering where he impersonated himself as our National Secretary. We will soon visit the Inspector General of Police Mr. Kanganja to register our displeasure and find out if they are also disrespecting Judge Newa November 5 Judgement”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu said that they had given the Party Leadership 48 hours to commerce contempt proceedings against Nakachinda.

“As the defenders of the Party, we will not sit by and allow former members like Nakachinda continue to cause confusion in our Party. We are giving our Party leadership 48 hours to commence contempt proceedings against Nakachinda failure to which we the Youths shall take matters in our hands behalf of the Party”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu further mocked Mr. Nakachinda that his fight Is purely based on selfish gains.

“Nakachinda’s fight against us Is purely based on selfish gains and not the membership as he is alleging. The public would like to know that since he lost the November 5 Judgement, he has lost 2 further more judgements with costs being awarded to us. In the last ruling at the Court of Appeal, Judge Siavwapa clearly stated that he could not sympathise with Nakachinda’s predicament of losing a political career at the expense of upholding the law. He threw out his appeal because he didn’t entertain his plea that if he didn’t win the case against us, his Political career would end”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu has warned Mr. Nakachinda that youths in the New Hope MMD would take him on.

“Lastly, we would like to warn Nakachinda that we will no longer allow him to continue attacking the party that our parents founded. We will not allow our departed parents to continue turning in the grave because of his selfishness,”Mr. Mofu vowed.

