General Education Minister David Mabumba says 26 primary schools in Lusaka will be upgraded to Secondary level in 2020.

Mr. Mabumba says upgrading of primary schools is meant to reduce the distance learners cover to access education across townships in the city.

The Minister was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a one by six classroom block, a staff house and ablution block at the recently upgraded Mahatma Ghandi primary school in Lusaka’s Mtendere Township.

Mr. Mabumba said it is the vision of government to provide quality education to learners through the upgrading of schools.

In October, Mahatma Ghandi primary was upgraded into a Secondary school.

