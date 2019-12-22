Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery Pictures of the Commissioning of a Newly Built Police Post in Kitwe’s... LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the Commissioning of a Newly Built Police Post in Kitwe’s Nkana Constituency December 22, 2019 81 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber The newly built and furnished ‘Esther Lungu Police Post’ in Kitwe’s Nkana East, First lady being Welcomed First Lady Esther Lungu with Kitwe’s Nkana East, the area member of Parliament for Kwacha Constituency Hon Joseph Malanji at the handover of a newly build Police Station First Lady Esther Lungu with Kitwe’s Nkana East, the area member of Parliament for Kwacha Constituency Hon Joseph Malanji at the handover of a newly build Police Station The handing over of another $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post. PF cadres at the handover Ceremony PF cadres at the handover Ceremony [Read 82 times, 82 reads today]Related Posts:Newly-built Kaputa Boarding Secondary School in Kaputa now openGovernment commended for opening the newly built Mufumbwe boarding schoolMufumbwe District unites to re-built its burnt Police StationPictures of First Lady Esther Lungu Commissioning of the Maternity Wing Annex at Twalumba Health Center in Chibombo DistrictThe Commissioning of the Edgar Lungu Technical Secondary School in Pictures Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Lungu’s New Special Assistant for Politics in Pictures Father Bwalya weds Fashion blogger, Peter Mwansa, discusses his Love for fashion and the Launch of House of PML 2 COMMENTS It’s becoming increasingly costly to maintain the first family. This is the most traveled first family we’ve ever had. The first lady travels with a package of details equivalent to that of Her Honor the Vice President. She traveled by ZAF aircraft, which means her vehicles traveled by road with drivers, the Copperbelt Police Command was in attendance. Put these logistics together and calculate the cost 0 0 Reply Nkana East Police post is a better name and it’s geographically correct. 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
It’s becoming increasingly costly to maintain the first family. This is the most traveled first family we’ve ever had. The first lady travels with a package of details equivalent to that of Her Honor the Vice President. She traveled by ZAF aircraft, which means her vehicles traveled by road with drivers, the Copperbelt Police Command was in attendance. Put these logistics together and calculate the cost
Nkana East Police post is a better name and it’s geographically correct.