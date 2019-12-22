 

The newly built and furnished 'Esther Lungu Police Post' in Kitwe's Nkana East,
The newly built and furnished ‘Esther Lungu Police Post’ in Kitwe’s Nkana East,
First lady being Welcomed
First lady being Welcomed
First Lady Esther Lungu with Kitwe's Nkana East, the area member of Parliament for Kwacha Constituency Hon Joseph Malanji at the handover of a newly build Police Station
First Lady Esther Lungu with Kitwe’s Nkana East, the area member of Parliament for Kwacha Constituency Hon Joseph Malanji at the handover of a newly build Police Station
First Lady Esther Lungu with Kitwe's Nkana East, the area member of Parliament for Kwacha Constituency Hon Joseph Malanji at the handover of a newly build Police Station
First Lady Esther Lungu with Kitwe’s Nkana East, the area member of Parliament for Kwacha Constituency Hon Joseph Malanji at the handover of a newly build Police Station
The handing over of another $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
The handing over of another $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
First Lady Esther Lungu Test Driving the $36,000 brand new Nissan Hard body 4×4 Motor Vehicle donated to the modern Esther Lungu Police Post.
PF cadres at the handover Ceremony
PF cadres at the handover Ceremony
PF cadres at the handover Ceremony
PF cadres at the handover Ceremony
[Read 82 times, 82 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. It’s becoming increasingly costly to maintain the first family. This is the most traveled first family we’ve ever had. The first lady travels with a package of details equivalent to that of Her Honor the Vice President. She traveled by ZAF aircraft, which means her vehicles traveled by road with drivers, the Copperbelt Police Command was in attendance. Put these logistics together and calculate the cost

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here