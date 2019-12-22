President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the 32.5 kilowatts solar power station in Chief Chibwika’s area in Mwinilunga District.

The mini power station was donated by Huawei following President Lungu’s recent visit at the company headquarters during his trips to China.

President Lungu observed that Zambia had not explored the full potential of solar despite being endowed with sunshine throughout the year.

“This situation has compelled my government to seriously work on promoting this technology by undertaking projects such as the one we are commissioning today,” he said.

President Lungu said this at the commissioning of the 32.5 kilowatt Off-Grid Solar Power Station in Chibwika Chiefdom in Mwinilunga today.

The off grid solar power station will connect over 300 households, schools as well as a clinic to electricity in chief Chibwika’s chiefdom.

“This investment will go a long way in uplifting the lives of our people in rural areas and ensure they contribute meaningfully to national economic growth,” he said.

The Head of State said solar energy will be the way to go for the country to beat the effects of climate change in power generation.

President Lungu said Government was investing in a diversified energy mix to ensure that rural areas were catered for. He said it was disheartening that rural areas where most Zambians were based were the most affected by lack of electricity.

“Let me assure you that the Patriotic Front government has put in place a rigorous programme of addressing lack of electricity in most parts of the rural areas,” he said.

He announced that two energy projects were also ready for commissioning in the province.

“In addition to this project, government is set to inaugurate the Kasanjiku mini hydro power station to supply power to chief Ntambu and chief Sailunga’s Chiefdoms. The two energy projects earmarked for commissioning in the two Chiefdoms signify the PF government’s firm determination to put in place renewable sources especially in rural areas so that no one is left behind,” he said.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]