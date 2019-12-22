Today’s Scripture

“Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He will give you the desires and secret petitions of your heart…”

(Psalm 37:4, AMPC)

Your Secret Petitions

God knows the secret petitions of your heart. He knows every hidden dream He’s placed within you. He knows the things that you haven’t told anyone about. Maybe you thought they would never come to pass, or maybe you buried them because they didn’t happen on your timetable. Maybe, in the natural, you have every reason to give up on those dreams. Be encouraged today—God is still working behind the scenes! He still has a plan to bring those dreams to pass. Do what today’s verse says and delight yourself in Him. The word “delight” actually means “to make yourself soft and pliable.” It paints the picture of God as the Potter and you as the clay. Allow God to mold and shape your character today. Allow Him to direct your plans and ideas. Keep an attitude of faith and expectancy, and as you submit your ways to the Lord and follow His leading, He will fulfill those secret petitions of your heart!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, You said the path of the righteous gets brighter and brighter. You said no good thing will You withhold because I walk uprightly before You. You said because I delight myself in You, You will give me the secret petitions of my heart. Thank You for being in control of my life and for the good things You have in store for my future in Jesus’ name. Amen. “

