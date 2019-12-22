Zamtel has announced that it has so far connected a total of 615 new communication towers dotted across the country.

The towers are part of the 1009 new towers planned to be constructed under Phase II of the GRZ Communication Tower Project.

In total, 746 new towers have been erected.

This was disclosed on Thursday evening by Zamtel Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga during an end of year media engagement in Lusaka.

Mr Kamanga said 2019 was a busy year for the state owned telecommunications firm as it rolled out a number of products and other innovations.

“2019 was a very busy year for us at Zamtel. We achieved so much as an organization. We continued increasing our footprint by rolling out our network to some of the country’s remotest areas. Through the GRZ Phase II Communication Tower Project, Zamtel has taken communication services to areas which historically have been without any phone signal,” Mr Kamanga said

He added, “As Zamtel, we are determined to deliver the entire 1009 new communication towers in 2020 in line with the project timelines. Let me take this opportunity to thank the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Transport and Communication for the unwavering support in the execution of this project. Special recognition goes to our technology partner Huawei who are working hard to ensure that together, we deliver this very important project for Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Kamanga pointed out that this year, Zamtel continued on its exciting path of innovation and developed and launched new products and innovations in its pursuit towards the promotion of a digital lifestyle.

“Our ZamPay Application which is a contactless payment platform we launched in December of last year has been well received on the market. The number of ZamPay merchants has continued increasing thereby increasing usability and customer convenience. To demonstrate that cashless payments is the way to go, we added new exciting features to the ZamPay App in 2019,” he started.

“You can now download and use ZamPay across all the mobile phone networks. The Number Neutral feature is enhancing the adoption of ZamPay as a preferred payment platform in Zambia,” Mr Kamanga said.

“We are ready to enter 2020 and beyond as Zambia’s best and most trusted network. We plan to roll out new digital business models to make sure value creation is shared and the benefits of the digital economy truly benefits many more lives across this beautiful nation,” he said.

He added, “As a customer centric organization, we have responded to customer complaints over the depletion of bundles. Our Velocity LTE service which offers unlimited and uncapped internet is the perfect answer to the question of bundle depletion. We launched Velocity in late October and we are proud that our customers who have signed up on Velocity are happy with the experience.”

Mr Kamanga said Zamtel also has a number of groundbreaking innovations around e-health and e-learning.

