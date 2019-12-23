The FAZ National Division One League resumed after a two week break with Young Green Eagles assuming top slot.

Young Eagles thumped Zambeef 2-0 at home to dislodge Kitwe United, who drew goalless at Chambishi, from the top.

The win helped the ZNS side to open a two point lead at the pinnacle with 31 points from 14 matches played.

Kitwe are now second with 29 points after the draw against Chambishi away at Chambishi Stadium.

‘The game was tough against Chambishi. We were supposed to win this game because the race in the National League is very tight,’ Kitwe coach Stephen Mwansa said.

Kafue Celtic are third in the league with 27 points after edging F.C Muza 0-1 away in Mazabuka.

Elsewhere, Nchanga Rangers remained ten points away from the top despite beating Mumbwa Medics 1-0 at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola at the weekend.

WEEK 14

Chambishi 0-0 Kitwe United

Gomes 0-0 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Mumbwa Medics

Young Green Eagles 2-0 Zambeef

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Prison Leopards

Zesco Malaiti 2-1 Zesco Shockers

Sinazongwe United 2-0 Chindwin Sentries

F.C Muza 0-1 Kafue Celtic

Indeni vs Police College (Postponed)

