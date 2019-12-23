Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya says the government has NOT come up with a fee that will be paid by those who want to invest in the cultivation of Marijuana.

Ms. Siliya said that reports that the government has pegged the license fee at two hundred and fifty dollars are false and should be dismissed, adding that the inter-ministerial committee that has been appointed will work on modalities on how best the cultivation of cannabis can be done within the legal framework.

Ms Siliya emphasized that the cultivation of Marijuana is still illegal until such a time when a law is put in place to regulate the use of Marijuana for medicinal and export purposes.

She said this in response to a question from the media after Kazadi films paid a courtesy call on her today.

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya has urged families to uphold the country’s values in the face of technology .

She said the abuse of social media has the potential to erode the country’s rich values and traditions.

