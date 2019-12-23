The US State Department says it is dismayed by the treatment of its Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote by Zambian authorities.

In response to a press query following reports that Ambassador Foote has been recalled, an official at the State Department says the US government is dismayed by the treatment of its representative to Zambia.

“We are dismayed by the Zambian government’s statement that Ambassador Foote’s position “is no longer tenable,” which we consider being the equivalent of a declaration that the Ambassador is Persona Non Grata,” the official said.

“Despite this action, the United States remains committed to our partnership with the Zambian people. We seek an open and frank relationship of mutual respect, commensurate with the generous aid provided to the Zambian people by the United States.”

The official added, “The Department of State works tirelessly to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all human beings around the world, regardless of gender, religious belief, national origin, sexual orientation, or economic circumstance. The United States firmly opposes abuses against LGBTI persons.”

“Governments have an obligation to ensure that all people can freely enjoy the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms to which they are entitled,” the official said.

“As Secretary Pompeo said in September 2019, “Unalienable rights are at the core of who we are as Americans. We abhor violations of these rights, whenever and wherever they are encountered.”

