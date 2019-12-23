The US State Department says it is dismayed by the treatment of its Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote by Zambian authorities.
In response to a press query following reports that Ambassador Foote has been recalled, an official at the State Department says the US government is dismayed by the treatment of its representative to Zambia.
“We are dismayed by the Zambian government’s statement that Ambassador Foote’s position “is no longer tenable,” which we consider being the equivalent of a declaration that the Ambassador is Persona Non Grata,” the official said.
“Despite this action, the United States remains committed to our partnership with the Zambian people. We seek an open and frank relationship of mutual respect, commensurate with the generous aid provided to the Zambian people by the United States.”
The official added, “The Department of State works tirelessly to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all human beings around the world, regardless of gender, religious belief, national origin, sexual orientation, or economic circumstance. The United States firmly opposes abuses against LGBTI persons.”
“Governments have an obligation to ensure that all people can freely enjoy the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms to which they are entitled,” the official said.
“As Secretary Pompeo said in September 2019, “Unalienable rights are at the core of who we are as Americans. We abhor violations of these rights, whenever and wherever they are encountered.”
The US is our all weather friend. We shall continue to enjoy mutual respect as we continue learning each other’s likes and dislikes.
The two countries will continue to mutually respect each other’s national values for a more viable mutual and coexistence.
Thanks US.
The walk to universal freedoms is a long one. Our cultural heritage, beliefs and fundamental values are derived from our traditions that dictate our way of life even urban areas. We deeply recognise human beings around the world, regardless of gender, religious belief, national origin, economic circumstance but for sexual orientation, we remain backwards and still want to promote and tolerate each other heterosexually.
Please anything else but homosexuality. God will bless us for this. With the untenable consideration of Foote, we hope the next ambassador will be considerate to our sexual aspirations of woman-man engagement.
Meanwhile… Zambian homosexual men will continue to live double lives. Most of them are married to women they dont love just to hide their true identity as men who were born gay in order not to cause aggression among ignorant fake christian people in Zambia……
I wonder how many homosexual catholic priests are r a p i n g alterboys in Zambia? It’s no secret that the alterboys are constantly molested by gay priests all over the world. Why would Zambia be an exception? The ones that love women are always busy at night looking for prostitutes!!!!!
Sounds bullish by these Americans. Tifele donor funding sure!!?? Maybe its also the way we handled it as Zambians. We have just politicised homo issues too much. What has changed ?? Zambia has always been against homos and thats the stand we all know. Why cant we sober down for once and focus on the economy and how we can turn things around. Leave homos to Americans and not attack them over homos!!
Disaster!!!!
Meanwhile… Zambian homosexual men will continue to live double lives. Most of them are married to women they dont love just to hide their true identity as men who were born gay in order not to cause aggression among ignorant fake christian people in Zambia
Keep your dismay. Foote is a rogue Ambassador and a dangerous element to our sovereignty.
I wonder how many homosexual catholic priests are r a p i n g alterboys in Zambia? It’s no secret that the alterboys are constantly molested by gay priests all over the world. Why would Zambia be an exception? The ones that love women are always busy at night looking for prostitutes
Homosexuality, corruption, thieving, racism, Lungu are all the same. They are all evils and no evil is better than the other. Perhaps it’s time Africans depended on themselves.
Expect some reduced western aid to Zambia.
That is why lungu was saying west out to fix Zambia.
This fallout serves lungu well, he can now unleash his PF thugs on Zambians without worrying about the west and human rights.
Persona non grata (Latin) means
– an unacceptable or unwelcome person.
– in diplomacy, a person not appreciated.
It is true, though, Foote put himself in a political bias spotlight. It is inconceivable that this selfish and corrupt individual could through his careless talk endanger the long standing relationship Zambia has enjoyed with the mighty United States of America. Just that one careless talk entered him in the books of persona non grata.
Thanks Malanji and ECL mwe.
I am so so proud of you dudes.
To the nutcase corrupt PF rats this withdrawal of Foote will look like a victory ……….
Just wait and see……