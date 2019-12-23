Ex-Power Dynamos star winger Gibson Shikilwa says Sunday’s Kitwe derby between his old club and fierce rivals Nkana was won in the midfield.

Luka Chamanga, Davy Daka and Fredrick Mulambia were the scorers as Power thumped Nkana 3-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in this FAZ Super Division tie.

The victory ended Nkana‘s eight match unbeaten run and came exactly a week after they beat defending champions and leaders Zesco United 1-0 at home across the road in Wusakile.

‘Power were better in the midfield while Nkana were poor in that area. Football is about the midfield and once you are outplayed in that area then you lose it,’ Shikilwa said.

Shikilwa, who won league titles at Arthur Davies in 1994, 1997 and 2000, was pleased with the quality of football exhibited in the derby.

‘There was an improvement in quality compared to the derby we watched in the transitional season. You could see nice play from both teams. The atmosphere was also great,’ he observed.

Shikilwa also admitted that he never anticipated that a wide margin would separate Power and Nkana in the derby.

‘I support Power but I didn’t expect a 3-0 win. Derbies don’t usually produce many goals. The last time Power beat Nkana with a huge score-line was around 2012.

Nkana stay put at number five on 24 points while Power rise from eighth to seven on 20 points to extend their running run to four straight matches and are now unbeaten in their last five games.

