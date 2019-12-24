The appointment of Political Advisor Chris Zimba by President Edgar Lungu, despite his many negative social media postings about the Head of State, shows that the President does not habour ill feelings against any Zambian, who has the quality and good credentials to save the country.

According to a statement released to the media by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga, advised the party members to desist from attacking Presidential appointees and senior party officials in the media saying doing so is tantamount to attacking the Head of State, and further advised party members to deeply reflect on social, spiritual and political happenings in the country during this festive period and as 2019 comes to an end.

Mr. Moonga said that the party expects Mr. Zimba to link its structures with State House in order to bring harmony to the ruling party, adding that the appointment of Mr. Zimba marks the beginning of a new era that should see the office of the Presidential Political Advisor working closely with the office of the Secretary-General of the Party.

Mr. Moonga called on Mr Zimba to work closely with the party structures and give the Head of State a true reflection of happenings in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province PF Chairperson Nickson Chilangwa has advised people opposed to Mr Zimba’s appointment to respect President Lungu’s decision.

Welcoming the appointment on behalf of the ruling party in Luapula Province, Mr. Chilangwa urged those finding it difficult to accept Mr. Zimba because of his past disagreements with the PF to give him support.

Mr. Chilanwga who is also Luapula Province Minister said people must respect President Lungu’s decision to work with everybody even if they disagree with him.

He noted that this is not the first time the Head of State has appointed people who criticise his government adding that the Head of State has in the past given Cabinet portfolios to members of the opposition.

Mr. Chilangwa said the decision by President Lungu to embrace those who strongly oppose him like Mr. Zimba shows that he is not a vindictive but forgiving leader.

