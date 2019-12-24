UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call on the PF government to make a bold decision by immediately declaring hunger a national disaster.

Mr Hichilema says this will help avoid the hunger situation to spin out of control which will result in the unnecessary loss of human life.

He noted that already, 2.3 million Zambians are stressed with 450,000 already declared as living with famine-like conditions and this will just get worse with this situation.

Mr. Hichilema says the famine Early Warning Systems Network has predicted a high probability of below-average rainfall throughout Southern Africa in the 2019/2020 period and has therefore called on Governments, the donor community and partners to expect a typically high food assistance needs throughout 2020.

He said it is already very clear that the start of the 2019/2020 rain season has been erratic with early season deficits which will obviously result in poor crop performance, unlike what the Zambia Meteorologist Department forecasted.

Further, Mr. Hichilema said most scientific studies are suggesting that the Southern African region is the global ‘hotbed’ and epicenter of climate change whose effects will greatly affect food security for prolonged periods.

He said with this evidence, any regional government’s effort to declare the hunger situation a national disaster will certainly receive the much needed international assistance.

“We have on countless times reminded our colleagues in government, that the hunger situation is a crisis that requires the tenacity and fortitude to deal with, by declaring it an emergency. This enables our local and international partners to activate the international instruments for aid to begin to flow into the needy areas”, he added.

[Read 47 times, 47 reads today]