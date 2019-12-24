The Livingstone Magistrate Court on Monday has granted bail to Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti 54, of PHI Lusaka and her Deputy Borwell Mwewa 45, of PHI Lusaka of K 2,000 each in their own recognizance and two working sureties from reputable institutions.

And Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato has been released from police detention.

Pilato arrested over the weekend on allegations of unlawful assembly.

This is in a matter in which Miti and Mwewa are charged with one count each of assult on police officer contrary to section 250 (b) Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Statements of the offence are that on the 22 day of December 2019 at the Livingstone Central Police, the duo did assault two police officers who were on duty.

When they appeared before Magistrate Michael Mulalelo in a fully parked courtroom on Monday afternoon for the explanation of the charge, the duo told the Court that they understood the charge but denied the offence.

After taking plea, the defence lawyers Linda Kasonde of LCK Chambers and Brian Gombwa of MAK Partners applied for bail pending appeal which was granted.

In applying for bail pending trial, Lawyer Gomba asked the court to grant the accused persons bail each in accordance with the provisions of section 123 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Chapter 88 of the laws of Zambia.

Further he informed the Court the the offences the duo committed were bailable and that the case in particular does not attract a death penalt.

Ms Kasonde also complained to Court the treatment that Ms Miti who is Asthmatic was subjected to by the police during her detention.

She asked the Court to excuse the duo on the date they are scheduled to appear for plea because they are Lusaka residents.

Magistrate Mulalelo granted the bail application and the matter has been adjourned to January 6, 2019 for a mention and January 13, 2020 for commencement of trial.

Earlier in the day, the lawyers representing the accused Linda Kasonde and Brian Gombwa of MAK Partners had a tough time to push the state to have their clients appear before Court.

From morning up to about 16:30 Hours, the people who had turned up to offer solidarity to the two accused persons were still at Court while others were seen at the Livingstone Central Police where they duo was detained.

They were only brought to Court slightly after 16:50 Hours.

Pilato was also later released on police bond.

And Ms Miti has denied allegations by Police that she along with Mr Mwewa assaulted police officers at the police station.

Writing on her Facebook page moments after she was released, Ms Miti said the thought of assaulting the officers never even crossed their minds.

“Our forcible hosts decided they didn’t want us at their Christmas table after all. Thank you all for your support,” she wrote jokingly.

“Still a little off colour but expecting a good night’s sleep to mend that. Spare a thought for those who must stay in our police cells long, even if they be guilty of a crime,” Ms Miti said.

“And no we did not attack any police officer nor would we think of doing such a thing. And yes the work continues.”

And Pilato vowed that he will not be intimidated.

“I will never be intimidated, bullied or negotiated away from my attachment to this beautiful country. It is my strong belief that the wealth of this country must benefit not only a few people at the top but every citizen of this country including those at the very bottom of society,” he wrote on his Facebook page moments after his release.

