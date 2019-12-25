Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has clarified that the International Narcotics Control Board will regulate the export of marijuana by Zambia once the cultivation of the drug starts for medicinal purposes.

Mr Kampyongo says the market will be provided by the Board and will approve the quantities that can be exported at a particular time by Zambia as is the case with other countries.

He said Zambia will not be able to export without being given a quarter by the Board and will not be allowed to export raw marijuana.

And Mr Kampyongo has assured the nation that regulations will be put in place in line with the existing laws to prevent the abuse and non medicinal use of marijuana by citizens.

He said the Narcotic and Psychiatric Substances Act is in force and the Drug Enforcement Commission will continue to enforce the law.

Mr Kampyongo explained that the International Narcotics Control Board will first need to approve the measures put in place by Zambia without which the production cannot start.

He said the Ministry of Health will soon update the nation on the measures and who should be allowed to produce marijuana in the country.

