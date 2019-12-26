Power Dynamos striker Dave Daka says the Kitwe Derby is now water under the bridge and they have fully turned their attention on another critical home date this weekend against Napsa Stars at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Power head into their second straight home league match exactly seven days after they clobbered Nkana 3-0 in the first instalment of this seasons Kitwe derby.

Daka scored one of the goals that saw Power continue their gradual recovery following a bad start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Power have since October risen from second from bottom on the FAZ Super Division log to seventh on 20 points from thirteen games and are now eleven points behind second positioned Napsa who are tied on 31 points with leaders Zesco United.

“Derbies are unpredictable games but we thank God for everything and the good work from the guys. This is now water under the bridge,” Daka said.

“The focus has now shifted to Napsa and if we apply what the coach has told us then everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Napsa have dominated Power in their last four league meetings with three draws and a win.

Power last tasted victory against Napsa in August 2017 when they won 3-2 away in Lusaka.

