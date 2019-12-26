Sinazongwe Town Council has continued to spread it’s development across the district as council management tries to ensure that development is distributed equally in the area.

The latest project has seen the construction of a 1 by 2 classroom block at Siankuku using the 2017 Constituency Development Funds which has since been completed and will be ready for usage as schools open next year.

The local authority has already completed six of the seven 2017 Constituency Development funded projects which included the Radio station in Sinazongwe, a 1 by 3 classroom block in N’agombe ward in Sinazongwe at Mwalede Primary School, procurement of Radio equipment for Kanzize Radio station in Maamba, Mweemba chiefdom, a 1 by 2 classroom block at Makuti Primary School in Muchekwa ward, Mweemba chiefdom, a 1 by 2 classroom block at Namafulo Primary school in Mweemba ward Mweemba chiefdom and a staff house with a VIP latrine at Siansalama community school in Mabinga ward in Mweemba chiefdom.

The school project was requested by the community and approved by the Constituency Development Committee following the numerous concerns from the stakeholders that pupils were learning in grass thatched classrooms which was not a conducive environment.

The Council through the same committee responded promptly due to the high value it attaches to education.

Speaking when he led a delegation which toured the Siankuku school project Sinazongwe Town Council Secretary Everty Ng’andu said the local authority was proud to work on projects that added value to the communities in the district.

He explained that the school project was the first of its kind in Siankuku community and that the school project was an investment in the future as the children will now learn in a conducive environment which will not only motivate the pupils but the teachers as well.

The community of the said village had their children learn from grass thatched classrooms where when it rained, the children were unable to learn because of no protection on the same structures.

“Children are the future of any community, therefore, the only way to ensure that the future of the community is brighter is by investing in their education and as a council we are proud to be associated with such projects. As it is commonly said “education is the best equalizer between the children of the rich and the poor’’

He added “domestic animals such as pigs, goats and cows never spared the children’s learning as they also walked around the learning place freely,” he said.

And Mr. Ng’andu encouraged the beneficiaries of the school to guard the infrastructure jealously as it had been built at a great cost.

He further thanked all stakeholders who worked tirelessly with the local authority to ensure that the project was complete.

He said the community around the school should ensure that the school stands the test of time so that as many children as possible can attend the educational facility in the area.

And Cathrine Mweemba and other members of the same village appreciated the Council for the good job it has done for the community and that it will motivate pupils to attend classes.

