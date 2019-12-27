ELECTRICITY tariffs have been increased for domestic and commercial consumers by about 200 percent and 49 percent, respectively to help Zesco, the supplier, operate efficiently and viably.
And pump prices for fuel have been increased, with the cost of petrol going up by K1.64 per litre. Energy Regulation Board (ERB) board chairman Raymond Mpundu announced these adjustments last night with the new electricity tariffs coming into effect on January 1, 2020. The new fuel prices took effect at midnight.
Mr Mpundu said the hiked tariffs will be used to improve operations at ZESCO which is said to be technically insolvent.
Zambia’s energy utility company charges one of the lowest tariffs in Southern Africa which has made energy investments very unattractive.
Hiking electricity tariffs comes at a time when fuel prices have been hiked by around 10% compounding Zambia’s economic challenges.
Give Zesco 1000% tarrif hike, they will still yearn for more hikes.
I definitely do not support that exorbitant tarrif jump in both Fuel and Power. Cognizant of the fact we don’t rig crude but we can generate more in terms of power.
Zesco won’t thrive still. Focus, Zesco needs to concentrate on power and drop the ICT project and streamline the workforce.
ERB is dysfunct. Despite people’s views on tariff hikes, it still want to squeeze the little money in people’s pockets. I feel the hike even when I am not home.
Every business will pass on the cost to citizens.
The postmortem will be crucial, though. Let’s watch the ripple effect in prices.
Zambian citizen, how are they going to deliver when they shamelessly still depending on dry kariba? this hike is not justifiable. Zesco has a bloated workforce who are paid hefty for doing nothing! let them start from there!
I think Government is right. It is high time we were embarked on cost reflective tariffs.
We need to consider alternative transport systems and promote electric cars to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and alternative electricity sources to clear Zesco.
It was inevitable. ZESCO needs to deliver now.
Political appointees have run Zesco aground ,now Zambia’s poverty rate will also increase 200% .Time to elect a new cleaner gov’t.
GOOD! the only way load shedding is going to go away is if we all start paying the real price of electricity. There will be anger, and gnashing off teeth, but fact is the economy will never get stronger if ZESCO is underpaid per KwH. This won’t be easy people and as you can see in the comments above and below, the moaning is loud. Overly cheap electricity is like a drug addiction for the economy and will take strength and character to wean off. But once ZESCO charges the real price of electricity it will be able to deliver 24/7/365. That is far better for the economy and society then under priced electricity that cannot be delivered.
ERB for change must look at the cost component of ZESCO and not always looking at price increments. What is driving the cost to go up, is it neccesary? We hear from Chanda Nyela that Komaki was employed by Zesco. How many of such are employed, do they have right qualifications.
I have a very strong feeling that the hike for zesco tariffs is ridiculously unreasonable. You can’t jump to hike the price of any commodity by 200%. What are you up to? To socially kill your citizens? I think zesco has outlived its usefulness capitalising much on its monopoly. Of late, Zamtel does not increase the price of their mobile services because it has competitors in the market. Zesco needs the same competing scenerios. We are not opposed to zesco’s hiking of its tariffs but not to those levels of 200% honestly. What is the use of asking the opinions of the people if you have already decided the fate of the price increase? Most people argued against the tariff increase but you go ahead and hammer them hard. Is it not a mockery and waste of resources to have people gathered…
Cont…to hear their opinions but completely ignore what they said? What i know is that zesco will never improve on its efficiency despite these price increases that are just burdened on the poor people of Zambia. I request the indulgence of His Excellency the President because zesco is 100% owned by the Government and hence the President can come in to save the situation.
