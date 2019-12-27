ELECTRICITY tariffs have been increased for domestic and commercial consumers by about 200 percent and 49 percent, respectively to help Zesco, the supplier, operate efficiently and viably.

And pump prices for fuel have been increased, with the cost of petrol going up by K1.64 per litre. Energy Regulation Board (ERB) board chairman Raymond Mpundu announced these adjustments last night with the new electricity tariffs coming into effect on January 1, 2020. The new fuel prices took effect at midnight.

Mr Mpundu said the hiked tariffs will be used to improve operations at ZESCO which is said to be technically insolvent.

Zambia’s energy utility company charges one of the lowest tariffs in Southern Africa which has made energy investments very unattractive.

Hiking electricity tariffs comes at a time when fuel prices have been hiked by around 10% compounding Zambia’s economic challenges.

