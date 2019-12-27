UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has described the current fuel hike as a Christmas gift from the Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Condemning the over 100% hike in power tariffs effective 1st January 2020 and hike in fuel prices blamed on the depreciating Kwacha and increase in prices of crude oil, Mr Hichilema said typical of thieves, they strike in the night.
Petrol prices rose effective midnight 26th December 2019 from K15.98 to K17.62, Diesel from K14.23 to K15.59, Kerosene from K13.02 to K15.39 while Low Sulphur Gas rose from K16.52 to K K17.88.
Mr Hichilema said this is a clear indication that the current Government is incompetent and has said that another gift awaits on January 1, 2020.
And All peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni has predicted further hardships for Zambians in 2020 following the upwards adjustment in fuel pump prices and power tariffs.
Mr Msoni accused the PF government of squeezing Zambians because they are broke to pay back the many loans they have acquired.
He described the adjustments as evil and will create misery among Zambians adding that the PF does not consider the plight of the citizens.
Finish! If anyone still doubts that Lungu and PF have failed then you need serious help. Time for change of government. HH warned you about this long time and you called him names. Viva HH and UPND
@Art ah: YOU ARE RIGHT. THERE IS NEED FOR CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT. UNFORTUNATELY WE SHALL NOT MAKE A MISTAKE OF CHOOSING HH OR UPND. I PRAY THAT WITH TIME, A MORE CREDIBLE OPPOSITION WILL RISE BEFORE 2021.
If I use my heart to think, I will definitely side this h² on this occasion. I will still continue to use my brain instead. It is safer that way. But I think he is an ailing economist, and detaching politics from the subject, we don’t rig for oil and surely our route to importing is miles and miles away.
On electricity, I stand with the kleptomaniac h² point of view. PF has failed in terms of the Energy policy more so on electricity much like the preceding Government. But forget preceding Governments. I agree with VJ 2019 has been rough for Zambians. I hope dear PF understands this. My heart is with you Zambians regardless. Does Nkhuwa need to maintain his job? Morally I think not.
i, personally will vote for PF! i want all those who voted for them in 2016 to feel how we are feeling! elo by the way, has anyone seen JK? kale
thorn in the flesh, if you are the real one i know, today, you have actually spoken sense.
My gals and I will still be voting PF until an able opposition emerges. This is the feeling of most Zambians.
Otherwise we were warned beforehand about tariffs increases why is bo hichilema complaining about.
I think Government is right. It is high time we were embarked on cost reflective tariffs.
We need to consider alternative transport systems and promote electric cars to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and alternative electricity sources to clear Zesco.
Ichibemba chitila “ushimwikete atila ati mufutule tuleya”. Meaning that “the one who is not involved in the fight says beat him fast so that we go”. When you are not in the system and you are in the terraces watching you may think and conclude it is cery easy. It sounds very simple for us including the people in the opposition to see things as being porridge to handle but when you go there and you’re behind the wheels of driving the national economy then you will realise how difficult it is for you to do it.
More money in our pockets.
We would not be in such a situation if we had wisely invested some of the Euro bonds into solar energy projects and not the limping Zambia railways. Kavindele’s rail project would have been feasible as an alternative to ZR as less trucks would be damaging our roads enroute to Durbsn and Walvis Bay with tonnes of minerals.
Drought, hunger, load shedding fuel, and now…electricity hike? indeed happy Christmas and a prosperous new year to all Zambians!!
Thank you on behalf of Zambians.
God bless you kid.
Indeed on crude dependance may God open the people’s minds.
Angola is near yet we still choose Saudi Arabia and its fellow Middle East countries. South Sudan is also near.
Is their crude more superior to Africa’s?
Let me see what comes next…..
What is happenning down there in Zambia is not good for a common man. Last time i checked it was hard for a common man to put food on the table. On the street big men were asking money from me that “ati shaniko kasusu bakaamba” ladies at night were like a swam of bees. The nation is in Shambles.
Ati .Viva HH and UPND for what…?
Now we are await the eminent increase in prices of various things. Bus fares will increase as well as other essential commodities. 2020 begins on hard note for all except those in the PF. However my message to all is don’t lose hope nor panic but plan and budget wisely. Tough people navigate tough times efficiently and effectively because tough times come to an end whereas tough people live on.
It is inevitable.
People need to just come to terms and adjust their lives to reality.
Hichilema you are right as usual but it is the more reason we are determined to bring new leadership with fresh drive and energy in 2021 you will see who we as thé voting people of Zambia unveil we don’t need a savior we have one already we shall employ a leader
Owee more money out of people’s pockets. PF are just pathetic liars anyway enjoy thier ride. While common man will become more poorer PF will have loads of money to sustain their selfish lifestyles and keep thier bululus in employment. Tasila lungu will now build more mansions.
The people who voted in tribal lines are now in deep shame to see and imagine the predicament they have also fallen in.
u csnt govern a country on selfish lines and expect to develop.
Even they that support this party are suffering and their earnings are now drained.
This country, it feels very unfortunate to be zambian.
