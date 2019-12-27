Government says it has observed with amusement UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilemas growing frustration at the prospect of losing an election for the sixth time.

Acting Chief Government spokesperson Stephen Kampyongo says Mr Hhichilema knows that he is miles behind the Patriotic Front government and President Edgar Lungu’s support and popularity from the Zambian people ahead of the 2021 elections.

Mr Kampyongo said this is why Mr Hichilema has now taken to attacking innocent public operatives such as the ECZ Chairperson Justice Essau on unfounded and unmerited accusations.

He said Mr Hichilema is a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser.

Mr Kampyongo has warned Mr Hichilema to manage his political frustrations responsibly and avoid anything that brings him into conflict with the law.

He said Mr Hichilemas statement against Justice Essau Chulu as reported on his Facebook page and Twitter today is not only intimidating but but also tantamount to inciting citizens into civil disobedience against government.

Mr Kampyongo said the sentiments against Justice Chulu is the is the highest level of vanity where someone starts counting the chicks before they hatch.

“For once, let Mr Hichilema should be schooled and accept the reality that it is only the people of Zambia who have the power to decide who becomes the President for the country in an election.

He said Mr Hichilema should concentrate on selling his manifesto to the people of Zambia and avoid issuing intimidatory and threatening remarks against civil servants and government will not allow politicians to get away with such unfounded and unbecoming and dictatorial conduct.

Mr Hichilema says Zambia remains one of the shining examples of a stable and peaceful democracy and no amount of hunger for Power by the likes of Mr Hichilema should be allowed to dent this impeccable record.

And Mr Kampyongo has refuted reports circulating on social media that passport fees have been increased calling it fake news from fake elements bent on causing unwarranted public anxiety..

Earlier in the day, Mr Hichilema assured that anyone who will participate in rigging the next general elections will do so at their own peril.

He said severe prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a lifetime of shame awaits them.

“Mark my words, it will be the biggest mistake of your lives. We now have the necessary tools and the technical know how to watch you, and you will certainly not get away with it this time around”, he said.

“The way to win an election is to canvas for votes peacefully and honestly and ultimately let the will of the people reflect in their choice. Not vakuba, aikona man.

Don’t say you were not warned”, he added.

