Government says it has observed with amusement UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilemas growing frustration at the prospect of losing an election for the sixth time.
Acting Chief Government spokesperson Stephen Kampyongo says Mr Hhichilema knows that he is miles behind the Patriotic Front government and President Edgar Lungu’s support and popularity from the Zambian people ahead of the 2021 elections.
Mr Kampyongo said this is why Mr Hichilema has now taken to attacking innocent public operatives such as the ECZ Chairperson Justice Essau on unfounded and unmerited accusations.
He said Mr Hichilema is a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser.
Mr Kampyongo has warned Mr Hichilema to manage his political frustrations responsibly and avoid anything that brings him into conflict with the law.
He said Mr Hichilemas statement against Justice Essau Chulu as reported on his Facebook page and Twitter today is not only intimidating but but also tantamount to inciting citizens into civil disobedience against government.
Mr Kampyongo said the sentiments against Justice Chulu is the is the highest level of vanity where someone starts counting the chicks before they hatch.
“For once, let Mr Hichilema should be schooled and accept the reality that it is only the people of Zambia who have the power to decide who becomes the President for the country in an election.
He said Mr Hichilema should concentrate on selling his manifesto to the people of Zambia and avoid issuing intimidatory and threatening remarks against civil servants and government will not allow politicians to get away with such unfounded and unbecoming and dictatorial conduct.
Mr Hichilema says Zambia remains one of the shining examples of a stable and peaceful democracy and no amount of hunger for Power by the likes of Mr Hichilema should be allowed to dent this impeccable record.
And Mr Kampyongo has refuted reports circulating on social media that passport fees have been increased calling it fake news from fake elements bent on causing unwarranted public anxiety..
Earlier in the day, Mr Hichilema assured that anyone who will participate in rigging the next general elections will do so at their own peril.
He said severe prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a lifetime of shame awaits them.
“Mark my words, it will be the biggest mistake of your lives. We now have the necessary tools and the technical know how to watch you, and you will certainly not get away with it this time around”, he said.
“The way to win an election is to canvas for votes peacefully and honestly and ultimately let the will of the people reflect in their choice. Not vakuba, aikona man.
Don’t say you were not warned”, he added.
Is this statement coming from government or a street vendor? This is really sad and unprofessional
Kampyongo was a money changer at Katondo street. You can move the man from the streets but you can to move the street from the man. Can the Kapoli assure the nation of a free and fair election in 2021
Why is everything about winning or losing elections and not service to the people of zambia? PF has reduced leadership to winning or losing elections. Really sad to see.
Xactly my thoughts:
Our politicians of Africa are all power hungry. They are the kind of politician who just wants to focus on elections. They just want to get into State House like that is the promised land. What we should ask them is how do they intend to contribute to national development if they dont win elections? And Im sure all of them wont have an answer. What you will see is that they are not in politics to contribute but only to obtain the power or authority to be able to steal. A person like Al Gore lost the US elections and didnt think that was the end of everything. He went ahead to contribute to society. People should go into politics for what they can contribute not onlywwhat they can get out of it.
HH, Lungu, Banda name them all think they are in politics only for…
they are in politics only for elections. We must be careful whom we vote for.
HH has never won an election in the last 13 years, he has lost all competitive Presidential elections. HH is not a democrat; in his own political party, internal elections have not been held since 2006. What is he talking about attacking civil servants? When you lose an election just concede defeat like Jeremy Cobyn.
Who said ” I have not bl00d lost?”
Elections in Africa are never lost! They are grabbed unless the wind of change is overpowering!
The ones who will lose now are the ones who have increased everything by abnormal margins!
Are you now saying the increased cost of living has been caused by the opposition? Don’t waste time on the opposition. It’s the suffering Zambians you should be worried about! You seem to be out of touch with reality on the ground! Don’t forget that Sata was voted into office on protest vote, so don’t write off anyone!
The people are coming after you not the opposition. HH is a rich man who has worked hard for his riches unlike you mappets whose ill gotten wealth will haunt you for many years in jail. Think again do you think HH will be hurt with increase in fuel and electricity charges? It us my bro you should be worried about, we are coming with our ballots to hound you out in 2021, that should be your worry . HH or no HH we are fed up with you morons.