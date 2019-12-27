President Edgar Lungu has announced a reduction of his salary and that of his cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent; a move that comes barely 24 hours after the Energy Regulation Board announced a hike in both electrify tariffs and fuel prices.
The President has also directed the Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti to cascade the directive to all Non Unionised Public Officers including parastatal executives.
The slashing of salaries of highly paid officers in both the government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase of fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced yesterday by the ERB.
The President said he fully understood the challenges that Zambians are facing but he is optimistic that the economy will rebound in 2020 due to the measures that government is putting in place, including the implementation of cost-cutting measures relating to travel of senior officials and protecting the vulnerable through ring-fencing the resources to social sectors.
On today’s directive, the President said public officers in the highest salary brackets will have their salaries cut by 20 percent whereas those in the middle will have their salaries reduced by 15 percent and those in the lower rung will be down by 10 percent.
The President said much as the increase in the pricing in the two essential commodities was inevitable, Zambians needed a cushion and hence the directive.
President Lungu said he has shown the way and those willing to work with him should be ready to sacrifice.
This is contained in a statement issued to the media by President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
Now the kleptocrat Lungu says he has cut his salary, those of ministers, senior civil servants and parastatal officials after stealing billions of dollars!
ECL is f00ling people and just joking around …..after he already told us austerity measures don’t affect him ? Total [email protected]
He is supposed to raise salaries, than now force ministers to engage in cultivating dagger to make their 20% cut.
Next time someone says he has no vision please let’s believe him..DISASTER!!!
Desperate stunt by a man that knows he has no credibility in the eyes of anyone.
Even if you “cut” those salaries, you have piled up stolen wealth in foreign bank accounts and also bought properties. You are not fuuling anyone.
If you are really interested in the wellbeing of the nation, you would lock up people like kampyongo, chitotela, kaizer, amos, dora and many other corrupt thieves. Until then, all your talk is empty.
Should have announced his resignation instead. It’s not like he hasn’t been warned several times about his bloated government and his envisaged introduction of deputy ministers. Failure is failure. What’s the point of this reduction when the costs for energy have been drastically increased?
Also please payback the money that your Ministers owe us if you really mean this ….you dimwit !! I am fed up of this [email protected]
Kuwayawaya fye ubu ubuteko bwaba Lungu.
It’s just recently when he was advised against raising salaries for him and his ministers because people were afraid of these same results!!!!
How is this going to cushion on the amount that we will pay as consumers? This is the worst form of maladministration to have befallen this country. He has realized that the masses will soon rise up against his misrule. How do you condemn the pupulation to mass poverty through the introduction of wanton taxes, abnormal increases in goods and services yet failing to provide an enabling environment for business to flourish? Just resign in national interest and spare as this comedy of errors.
Right my man no further comments, you have said it all
Good start, now ministers only need one car a piece. Also now subsidized fuel for them. They are taking Zambians for granted, while selling Mukula and gazetted protective forests.
( no subsidized fuel for them. )Ministers and MPS. Forgot these crooks too. kikikiki
This is adding an insult to our economic wounds!
It’s very clear this minibus driver is lost! You wonder where the passengers will end!
Instead of reducing the size of the bloated government, you are talking of reducing change? You even have some people championing the increase of the number of MPs by 70? Guys you are playing with fire! Don’t take people of God for granted! Ask KK and RB! Even passport fees you have increased. What does that mean for cross border traders and truck drivers? You have really made Zambia a living Gehenna for its inhabitants!
Ba Lungu we have lost hope in you and your PF. Who are u fooling? Who did u show your payslip when u raised your salary by 100%? Who will see weather there is reduction by 20%? To cution on these increases by ERB, ba ecl increase salaries across the board by 50%. Further as a matter of urgency, with due respect PAY ALL RETIREES at PENSIONS BOARD, NAPSA, in short all pensioners. What u have done here ecl does not talalika mwana prices will go up for all items including transport. Sure ba ediga u tell me u dont hear the cries of retirees? Voti muzaiona imwe mu 2021 with this comedy ur displaying? KAYA. Were is the money in the pocket?
i hope this is not work of the highly praised political adviser. there are many ways of gaining political mileage but not this….. its got no direct impact on the masses. lets says he slashes those funds but no instruments to remove them from emuloments to other sectors… We expected something like no new vehicles for any ministry… all those austriety measures taken seriously