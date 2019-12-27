Kitwe United chairman Emmanuel Numwa has announced his resignation from the post after differing with club owners Kitwe City Council.

Numwa took over as chairman from Gabriel Akayombokwa almost three months ago after being promoted from the position of treasurer.

Chingalika are facing financial challenges after the new council management cut funding to the club.

“I have put it officially, I am stopping and my last day is 31st December 2019.I think my ideology has been at variance with that of the sponsor so I wouldn’t want to have the team suffer because I am having problems with the sponsor,” Numwa said on Friday.

New Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke has reportedly told Kitwe to stop over dependence on council.

“I do fear for the future of the club that is why I want to remain as an ordinary member. You see people are not seeing the challenges of running a club like Kitwe United,” he said.

“It’s like a wedding, when they see people dancing they think it’s all rosy but what goes on behind the dancing they see is actuary a lot.“

“It is the same in sport, when people see the boys on the pitch they don’t know how much happens behind the curtains. It is not just finances it is also about skill and initiative that goes into running a club,” Numwa said.

Kitwe are second in the FAZ National Division One League with 29 points from 14 matches played.

