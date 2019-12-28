The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has refuted reports that electricity tariffs have been increased by 200%

ERB Executive Director Langiwe Lungu has said that the average of the entire adjustment is 113%.

Ms. Lungu said that the increment is for all categories of customers which are residential, commercial, social and maximum demand.

She says the increment has been effected after intense and extensive consultations with stakeholders.

Ms. Lungu said that the board held public hearings, consulted with the government whose policy is to move towards cost-reflective tariffs.

She further explained that the adjustment is also meant to ensure that ZESCO remains commercially viable because it buys power from Independent Power Producers such as Maamba collieries and Coppeberlt Energy Corporation at a higher price and sells at a less price.

Ms. Lungu was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

Meanwhile, ERB Director Economic and Regulation Alfred Mwila said under the new tariffs for residential use the line tariff has been reduced to one hundred units.

And, Mr. Mwila said the increment in fuel prices is to ensure that there is no shortfall in meeting obligations to the suppliers because the price is determined based on how much the cargo was purchased at.

He said the appreciation of the kwacha was at the end of the circle in the procurement process.

