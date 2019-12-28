The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has refuted reports that electricity tariffs have been increased by 200%
ERB Executive Director Langiwe Lungu has said that the average of the entire adjustment is 113%.
Ms. Lungu said that the increment is for all categories of customers which are residential, commercial, social and maximum demand.
She says the increment has been effected after intense and extensive consultations with stakeholders.
Ms. Lungu said that the board held public hearings, consulted with the government whose policy is to move towards cost-reflective tariffs.
She further explained that the adjustment is also meant to ensure that ZESCO remains commercially viable because it buys power from Independent Power Producers such as Maamba collieries and Coppeberlt Energy Corporation at a higher price and sells at a less price.
Ms. Lungu was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.
Meanwhile, ERB Director Economic and Regulation Alfred Mwila said under the new tariffs for residential use the line tariff has been reduced to one hundred units.
And, Mr. Mwila said the increment in fuel prices is to ensure that there is no shortfall in meeting obligations to the suppliers because the price is determined based on how much the cargo was purchased at.
He said the appreciation of the kwacha was at the end of the circle in the procurement process.
so an increment of 113% (the entire adjustment) sounds normal to you?
This has a disgraceful name. Lungu. She should remarry and change name.
That name Lungu is shameful. Ester LUNGU Police Station?? Who the fvck thought of that?
Imwe Bangwele, you justifying increment based on public consultations! The ZESCO operation cost is ridiculously bloated and you have refused to address this issue.
ERB, IDC, ministry of religion are conduits for corruption should be reduced to their original government units or departments. The savings can go to subsidizing ZESCO operation costs for lower tarrifs and fuel cargo for lower pump price. labbish ka economist Mwila by the book, labbish!
That’s still too much ma mfwiti imwe!
Nonsense!! Who told u that 113% increment is normal? U can only find such increments in failed states. Your fuel and oils procurement system is riddled with a lot of kickbacks thereby making the final product very expensive. U are yet to give an account of the where-about of the cheap Saudi Arabian oil. On Zesco, u replaced British made turbines with Chinese ones hence usage of so much water. Now u are making Kariba dam dry. U have killed this country. What is this nonsense of cost reflective u are talking about! Please manage costs by reducing on Labour force, cut down on board allowances, personal to holder vehicles where there is too much fuel being wasted, etc.
Look at this PF b.itch talking as if price increases of 100% are good enough and affordable. Where do they get such cadre monkeys that have shame in justifying such abominations to the public.
You announce a 100% increase to someone that is not working in that rubbish Zambian economy, where do you think that person will get the 100% kwacha cover for that unjustified increase that goes to cover money Lungu stole from the Eurobonds?
epo wabombele Sonta poooooo……..
We were telling you people lungu is useless , you were saying we are bitter……
Now look what has befallen the nation ?
The effects of massive deforestation for malasha will devastate Zambia while lungu is more intrested in building a massive church for national prayers using ZNS and army ???
Instead of using the same personal to plant trees country wide ….
i hope you are proud of yourself madam but don’t think everyone is happy.
It seems this woman does not understand the law of “averages”. What it means is that some customers are going to get a higher increase than others. So, I am not surprised to hear some customers will get 200% increase.