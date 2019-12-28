Power Dynamos continued their winning ways on Saturday following a 1-0 home win over second placed Napsa Stars at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The victory saw Power stay unbeaten for a sixth successive league game after collecting their fifth straight league victory.

Fredrick Mulambia’s 23rd minute goal settled the contest to see him net his fifth goal of the season.

The result also handed Napsa their first league loss in nine matches since leaders and defending champions Zesco United beat them3-2 away in Ndola on October 10.

Napsa stay second tied on 31 points with Zesco who were on CAF Champions League duty on the same date at home against Zamalek.

Power stay seventh despite the victory but rise to23 points to hand new coach Perry Mutapa four out of four league wins in charge of the six-time champions.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles moved from sixth to third on 27 points following a resounding 6-1 away win over second from bottom Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 15

28/12/2019

Power Dynamos 1-Napsa Stars 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Green Buffaloes 1

Nakambala Leopards 1-Mufulira Wanderers 0

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 1-Green Eagles 6

Kabwe Warriors4-Lusaka Dynamos 2

29/12/2019

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

15h00:Forest Rangers-Red Arrows

-Nkana Stadium,Kitwe

15h00:Nkana-Nkwazi

15/01/2020

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

Buildcon-Zesco United

29/01/2020

Venue:TBA

Zanaco-Kansanshi Dynamos

