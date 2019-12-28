The government has described as fake reports that passport fees have been increased.

Acting Information Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the information circulating on social media is fake and those circulating the information it on social media must stop alarming the public.

And Mr Kampyongo has directed relevant security institutions to trace the purveyors of the false information on the passport fees.

Mr Kampyongo, who is also Home Affairs Minister, says the news is fake from people bent at causing unwarranted public anxiety.

He explained that passport fees are statutory fees, which are not just announced but backed by a Statutory Instrument.

Mr Kampyongo said in a statement that the passport fees have remained the same.

