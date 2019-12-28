The government has described as fake reports that passport fees have been increased.
Acting Information Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the information circulating on social media is fake and those circulating the information it on social media must stop alarming the public.
And Mr Kampyongo has directed relevant security institutions to trace the purveyors of the false information on the passport fees.
Mr Kampyongo, who is also Home Affairs Minister, says the news is fake from people bent at causing unwarranted public anxiety.
He explained that passport fees are statutory fees, which are not just announced but backed by a Statutory Instrument.
Mr Kampyongo said in a statement that the passport fees have remained the same.
Thank you kapoyongo, that is how you respond to fake news , you dispute it ……..
If lungu had listened and responded to people calling him a corrupt theif from day one , you would not be in this position where social media rules.
But lungu could not refute allegations that he is a corrupt theif because he more than likely is corrupted and thougt ignoring the allegations is best
Spake: You simply have no common sense you chimp. How could Lungu respond to something that is true even today?
With your st.up.id heard, how could Lungu explain his increase in wealth from K2 million in 2011 to K23 million within 18 months after being President if it was not by stealing?
Not surprising, idyots like Spake live in the midst of English civilisation but his heard is still full of his Zambian jungle.
This is the Fake News itself! Government announced the 300% increases yesterday and the SI is there for everyone to see. Kampyongo is lying – Mpundu is right. This PF is a Govt of thieves, by thieves and for thieves.