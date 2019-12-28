The government has said that the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reduce his salary is final while that of top civil servants is voluntary.
Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has said that s President Lungu decided to cut his salary by 20% and requested top civil servants and Heads of Parastatal willing to reduce their perks to do so voluntarily.
Mr. Kasolo said that the initiative is voluntary because civil servants are employed on contracts that cannot be altered.
The Permanent Secretary told ZNBC News that Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti will soon issue a circular which will stipulate modalities of how the scheme will work.
Mr. Kasolo said that the modalities will be published widely so that those wishing to join the scheme can understand how the money will be utilized, adding that President Lungu meant well and wants to support people in the society.
Mr. Kasolo also called on Zambians to stop speculating over the decision by the President to request other top civil servants and any Zambian that is willing to participate in the scheme because he means well.
Looks like your Lawyer drop out doesn’t understand the Zambian Employment Act!
Cutting an employee’s salary unilaterally is illegal! In addition, salary cuts don’t work! What works is reducing the size of government by abolishing some ministries like Religious Affairs, and merging some like the two Education ministries! Next is restructuring the bloated inefficient civil service! Suspend all infrastructure projects and do a review of what can wait and what is near completion! PF is economically clueless about how to resolve this big mess they have created! They think the solution is increasing everything! ECL has failed and needs to be fired by his employers!
What a mess.
I f he meant well he should have proposed selling the presidential jet which is a real cost to the country. Not his ka salary reduction.
What a Joke
Unbelievable!! Unbelievable!! Voluntary-that is not what the President said. Honestly I am personally not only fed up but also tired of these flip flops of what is going on in PF. Just the other week, we were being treated by Mr Charles Banda and his PS Chomba over the death trap of a building. Today it is the President and his PS Kasolo. Just what is wrong? The President, being a lawyer, was expected to know that contracts of employment can not just be altered by a mere directive especially that if there is no such a clause to support that. I suggest we do not go ahead with legalization of marijuana otherwise it will be worse than this.
Death trap of a bridge not building.
But why announce the cut in the first place if it is voluntary? If my boss puts me in such a conundrum, I would simply tell him that he will have to let me get an extra job because I can’t afford to live on hand to mouth.