The government has said that the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reduce his salary is final while that of top civil servants is voluntary.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has said that s President Lungu decided to cut his salary by 20% and requested top civil servants and Heads of Parastatal willing to reduce their perks to do so voluntarily.

Mr. Kasolo said that the initiative is voluntary because civil servants are employed on contracts that cannot be altered.

The Permanent Secretary told ZNBC News that Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti will soon issue a circular which will stipulate modalities of how the scheme will work.

Mr. Kasolo said that the modalities will be published widely so that those wishing to join the scheme can understand how the money will be utilized, adding that President Lungu meant well and wants to support people in the society.

Mr. Kasolo also called on Zambians to stop speculating over the decision by the President to request other top civil servants and any Zambian that is willing to participate in the scheme because he means well.

