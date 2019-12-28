Zesco United salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Zamalek at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to keep their CAF Champions League quarterfinal hopes from Group A alive.

The draw came a fortnight after losing 2-1at the same venue at the hands of Group A leaders T P Mazembe.

Mostafa Aballa broke the deadlock in the 71st minute after a tense see-saw battle on a rain-drenched surface at Levy Stadium.

Respite for Zesco came ten minutes later when Quadri Kola equalized from a Mwila Phiri cross.

Zesco have 2 points from three games, two points behind second placed Zamalek.

Mazembe lead on 7 points after drawing 1-1 with Premiero de Agosto on Friday night in Angola.

Agosto have 2 points.

Rainford Kalaba put Mazembe ahead in in the 8th minutes but Malubula equalized for Agosto four minutes later.

Zesco visit Zamalek on January 11 in Cairo while Mazembe will confirm their quarterfinal qualification on the same date with a home win over Agosto in Lubumbashi.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]