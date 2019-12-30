Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba speaking people of Mpika District, Muchinga province has urged some opposition political parties to desist from politicising successes the Government has scored.

The traditional leader says it is disheartening to see some politicians down playing the massive infrastructure projects the Government has posted in the last three years.

Chief Chikwanda says it is not a matter of politicking all the time but to give credit where it is due and move forward.

The chief said this when health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Muchinga province Minister Malozo Sichone and Deputy speaker of the national assembly Mwimba Malama paid a courtesy call on him.

Dr. Chilufya was in Muchinga and Central provinces with some members of the management team at the Ministry of Health to assess the quality of health services being provided.

Chief Chikwanda who was elated by the unprecedented development projects being under taken in Muchinga and the country at large, said it was time some politicians swallowed their pride and throw their weight to the Government.

“We can’t have a situation where people can’t appreciate what is good in this country,” Chief Chikwanda said .

While in Mpika, Government upgraded Michael Chilufya Sata District Hospital to a general hospital.

Government handed over a utility 26 seater mini bus to Michael Chilufya Sata School of Nursing, 4 ambulances to Chalabesa, Nabwalya, Mfuwe and Katibunga health facilities.

Dr. Chilufya says the hand over and upgrade of the Hospital is in line with what President Edgar Lungu promised the people.

At Kabwe Central Hospital, Dr. Chilufya directed management at the facility to set up an emergency theatre next to the labour ward for easy access.

Dr. Chilufya says President Lungu is determined to see that no woman dies while giving life hence putting it impactful interventions.

The minister also inspected service provision in Mkushi and Serenje.

[Read 56 times, 61 reads today]