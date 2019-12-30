Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chanda Kasolo was fired this morning by President Edgar Lungu for what the president termed as giving contrary focus to a statement by State House on the proposed reduction of salaries of high income earners in the public service.
President Lungu through his Spokesperson, Isaac Chipampe directed that top bracket earners in the public service should suffer a reduction in their salaries to cushion the impact of the vulnerable during this economic crisis.
But Kasolo said the directive was voluntary as contractual and legal obligations would restrict the directive.
Mr. Kasolo who confirmed his dismissal in an interview Monday morning said he received a letter from the head of state last night.
“Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and tv showing last night regarding the Directive to cut salaries.” “I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all,” Mr. Kasolo.
He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for allowing him serve under his reign.
Kasolo see what you were defending has done to you? Go and get a job in the private sector and feel the pain of what we are going through. Do these people even understand contract law? You don’t just wake up and start giving directives for worker’s salaried to be slashed without due deligence of what their contracts entails. Yaba kuwawafye.
We said it and we have been vindicated. We all heard and read what the president said and you as Kasolo wanted to twist facts either for him or for your own milage – enjoy!!!!
We also said that we are waiting to hear someone else in PF saying the opposite and you fail in the trap!!!
What a disaster!!!
Someone from the ‘corriders of power’ should still clarify as to whether Kasolo was right or wrong in his assessement of ECL’s hoodwinking move. The firing aside (which some may see as a ‘sanction for insubordination’, while factually it’s more to do with embarrassment and the ever growing rule by fear) let’s have the modalities of what ECL’s directive entails. Please also explain how far (if at all) the move will go in alleviating the consequences of the fuel and electricity hikes.
Pante pante government. One wakes up says one thing and another contradicts. A government in panic mode. Lungu is quick to act where majority of zambian wont gain from his action. We all know he will replace kasolo with another useless bootlicker. The whole government is useless, excessive and bloated. We in upnd will ensure to reduce the size of cabinet and government by streamlining similar ministries and setting targets for each minister. Let us run government like a business and hold people accountable. Vote upnd..we thank you.
So what happens to the illegality, are we gonna end up like the saga of the illegal stay in office of Jean Kapata and Co in 2016? And who will pay this time, President Lubgu or the tax payer again? I mean the same tax payer that he wants to”save”.
Without any prejudice, Chanda Kasolo was right. You just don’t wake up and cut somebody’s salary because it’s equivalent to contract variation and can be challenged. If Edgar thinks he has made a popular decision then we are in maningi trouble. These aren’t the kind of decisions we’re looking for
Kasolo was right Labour and Human Rights Laws for example does not allowed what “ECL’s Law” was forcing individuals to do.
I quote: “The Universal Declaration of Human Rights
(1) Everyone has the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment. (2) Everyone, without any discrimination, has the right to equal pay for equal work”.
God bless Zambia.
And while can Mr President please explain what his 20% donation amounts to and how it will work. He is not highly paid is he? I mean 20% of K100,000 is K20,000 donation to 1 million poor Zambins. No wonder he has fired Kasolo, he was hoping to raise about more although it still will not be anything for the recipients.
Now this is being heartless, you donate 20% of your salary but you are a rich man, compared to others whose only income is their meagre civil service salary, like my husband.