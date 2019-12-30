Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chanda Kasolo was fired this morning by President Edgar Lungu for what the president termed as giving contrary focus to a statement by State House on the proposed reduction of salaries of high income earners in the public service.

President Lungu through his Spokesperson, Isaac Chipampe directed that top bracket earners in the public service should suffer a reduction in their salaries to cushion the impact of the vulnerable during this economic crisis.

But Kasolo said the directive was voluntary as contractual and legal obligations would restrict the directive.

Mr. Kasolo who confirmed his dismissal in an interview Monday morning said he received a letter from the head of state last night.

“Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and tv showing last night regarding the Directive to cut salaries.” “I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all,” Mr. Kasolo.

He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for allowing him serve under his reign.

