By Wilfred Sameta

THE PARABLE OF THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF

‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf’ is one of the most famous fables of all time.

The tale concerns a shepherd boy who repeatedly tricks nearby villagers into thinking a wolf is attacking his town’s flock. When a wolf actually does appear and the boy again calls for help, the villagers believe that it is another false alarm and the sheep are eaten by the wolf.

HH THE KACHEMA WHO CRIED WOLF

Going by the heavy sjambok-like whipping and telling off Bo HH has recently received from his facebook followers, particularly after his recent false “wolf cry “about passport fees being hiked, it is clear that many Zambians, including many of his party faithful and ethnic zealots, have become loathe to the predictability, deceptiveness and emptiness of his “wolf” cries.

One of the posts put his penchant for false alarms in context:

You lied that ZAFFICO had been sold; lied that the airport had been sold; lied that you have evidence about the owner of the 48 houses and dramatically pretended to take evidence to ACC.

She continued:

“Just accept that you’re a chronic liar, you should be ashamed that a man of your standing in society should be spreading such falsehoods. Enough of the lies!”

But it is the unrepentant snobbish nature of a conceited HH that annoyed more than a few:

“There is no harm in saying sorry for spreading lies. You are not human enough learn to accept responsibility when you’re wrong. What kind of a president will you be?”

A METAMORPHOSIS OF MALICE

When bo HH entered the political arena some 14 years ago, he introduced himself as a champion of “clean politics” and he vowed to stay clear of lies and insults.

So what happened?

2006

After his first election defeat of 2006, his appetite for power began to grow after taking third place with 25% of the vote, having manipulated his way to lead the UDA alliance, ahead of more seasoned alliance partners like Edith Nawakwi. He snivelled and sobbed “wolf”, to the top, even though he was still in his political diapers and very wet behind the ears.

2008

By the time he lost again in 2008, he had shed off his “Mr Nice Guy Politics” image and he began to play dirty by dabbling into “white lies”.

Zambians had by now began to take particular note of his sour faced demeanour and permanently irritable tone.

The silhouette of the man’s shadowy tribal rise to be the president of UPND became more defined. As his tribalist profile rose…his vote shrank and he could barely manage 19%.

2011

The 2011 defeat was particularly humiliating for Bo HH. Old man Michael Sata his erstwhile, albeit fleeting alliance partner was elected Head of State. Bo HH did not even manage “the best loser” award in this election. He came a very distant third.

My traditional cousin the “Monze bull” developed sour grapes against the Cobra and his party.

His entire being became a deadly dough of disparagement; puffed up by a leavened mixture of anger, bitterness, envy, pride and melancholy. Out of the oven offence came a noxiously baked psyche that drives Mr Hakainde Hichilema as we know him today.

2014 & 2016

Ever since ECL the King Cobra’s down-to-earth protégé from Chimwemwe via Chawama trounced him in the 2014 and 2016 elections, my cousin’s noxious psyche has regressed to a freaky pathological state.

He has graduated from white lies and has become a pathological liar.

TOWARDS 2021: A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR UNRAVELS

A pathological liar tells lies, half-truths and stories that fall somewhere between conscious lying and delusion. Tragically, they often believe their own lying cries about “wolves”.

Along with being made the hero or victim in their stories, pathological liars tend to tell lies that seem to be geared at gaining admiration, sympathy, or acceptance by others.

Such is the tragedy of Bo HH and his false alarms regarding of Wolves of ZAFFICO, Wolves of ZNBC, Wolves of ZESCO, Wolves of corruption, Wolves of rigging, Wolves of 48 houses etc. The cries are aimed at gaining admiration, sympathy, and acceptance by Zambians and the international community (where he cries for Sanctions to be imposed on Zambia).

LYING AS A SURVIVAL MECHANISM

The man’s desperation is palpable and his angst near suicidal.

Why?

Because the stakes for 2021 are high; The outcome of the next elections may most likely bring down the curtains on his chequered political career.

LOSING ELECTIONS SIX TIMES NOT SHAMEFUL IN ITSELF; BUT PERMANENTLY LOSING YOUR MIND IS

Bo Hichilema doesn’t care about anything or anybody. He doesn’t care about the consequences, even if Zambia goes up in flames and remains rubble of ashes. He just wants State House and Contracts for his foreign gay business partners.

However, his followers were unanimous in their condemnation of his sadistic deception.

“You are one of the calamities Zambia has been facing. You rejoice when you hear bad news, we saw how you celebrated yesterday after hearing the news of fuel and electricity increments. Indeed you’re a big disappointment. Change for the better Mr Hichilema”

Another chimed in:

“Why are you happy when things are not right? And yet you want to lead the same country? This is not right.”

Yet another:

“HH boza too much. You say you are a patriotic citizen and only you can fix the country and that you’re the most educated economist, why can’t you help the sitting government so that we can see what you can do if you were voted into power?”

While there are definitely some seemingly useful things that once in a while proceed from his mouth, they come with a sting in the tail…a bitter aftertaste.

He does not give any piece of “advice” to help; but rather to make people look st*pid. My cousin has a complex. He thinks he has a patent on wisdom and that he is Heaven’s exclusive gift to Zambia. He doesn’t debate; he talks down on people. One just has to listen to his know-it-all condescending tone in his addresses. Even the traditional leaders in Tonga land except two or three are becoming frustrated with his disrespectful and patronising ways with them.

Humility never killed anyone. Bo HH mwa utwa?

After all, Monze Boy, we know you from your campus days in the 80’s. You were not bad; but you definitely weren’t the sharpest knife in the drawer…not by a long shot! No Siree! But that’s a topic for another day!

THE MORAL OF THE STORY

The moral of the Boy Who Cried Wolf is about credibility through honesty. When you are honest, people trust you. You can’t be a sour and dour deceptive alarmist for long. It is not sustainable.

But sadly for my cousin, he takes his falsehoods for a battle of attrition. Like Adolf Hitler’s propaganda methods, he figures that the more he falsely cries “wolf” the more the people will believe him.

Conversely, he doesn’t realise that the more he cries “wolf” at literally anything and everything progressing in the country particularly by the government, the more he loses credibility. Bo HH has become much like your local neighbourhood “Rover” “Bingo” or “Poppy” that woof-woofs its head off as it chases each and everything moving on tyres. After a while, nobody pays attention.

The moral stated at the end of the Greek version declares, “this shows how liars are rewarded: even if they tell the truth, no one believes them”. Considering the extent to which Hakainde’s lies have lost him credibility, No one will ever wholeheartedly believe him when by a miracle, he tells the truth.

Befittingly, in later English-language poetic versions of the fable, the wolf also ends up eating the boy!

Watch out Bo HH… kunatela kwa toho… (the truth of the matter) is that your own lies will gobble you up…and belch! Your passport to lie will be permanently cancelled!

The Author is a Retired Journalist now tilling the land in Central Province

