President Lungu has terminated the contract of Mr.Chanda Kasolo as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting services.

In a statement released to the media by Isaac Chimpampe, Special Assistant to the President,Press and public relations, the President said Pursuant to Articles 92(1), 92(2) (e) and 270 of the Constitution of Zambia he has decided to terminate Mr.Kasolo’s contract as Permanent Secretary with immediate effect.

The President thanked Mr.Kasolo for the service he has rendered to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and also wished him well in his future endeavors.

Recently President Edgar Lungu announced a reduction of his salary and that of his cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent. The President also directed the Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti to cascade the directive to all Non Unionised Public Officers including parastatal executives.

However Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo then stated that whilst the President Lungu had decided to cut his salary by 20% the decision was voluntary for top civil servants and heads of Parastatals.Mr. Kasolo said that the initiative is voluntary because civil servants are employed on contracts that cannot be altered.

[Read 123 times, 123 reads today]