The Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has said that they will not participate in the Chilubi by-election slated for 13th February 2020.

In a statement circulated to Media houses today, MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika said that the party is currently taking stock of it’s structures.

“Up Until the 5th of November 2019, our Party was engulfed in leadership wrangles that lasted for the last three years. This affected our structures and members. After the judgment, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party guided that our party should continue with it’s reorganisation exercises going on Countrywide and with the inspections of all party structures”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika then said that the MMD would not participate in the Chilubi by-election.

“Following the announcement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of the date for the by-election in Chilubi Constituency and three (3) local government in other places, I wish to announce that the MMD shall not be participating in these elections as the Party is busy taking stock of its members and mobilizing the party structures that were disturbed in the past three years”, Hon. Chitika said.

“Furthermore, We as the MMD shall not support any candidate nor party that will participate in these elections”, Hon. Chitika.

Hon. Chitika further called for peaceful campaigns in Chilubi Constituency.

“We as the MMD would like to take this opportunity to advise all the Political players that will participate in these elections to conduct a Violent free Campaign. We also urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be firm and fair referees. We wish the great people of Chilubi Island all the best”, Hon. Chitika said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has challenged the Party leadership in Southern Province to produce a Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Constituency in 2021.

Dr. Mumba, who kicked off his MMD Countrywide tour yesterday, was in the Company of his Party’s National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika, National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu, Southern Province Chairman Mr. Michael Kashinka and other Senior MMD leaders. His first stop was Mazabuka.

Addressing Mazabuka District, Constituency and Ward officials, Dr. Mumba said that Southern Province had a special place in his heart.

“Today marks the beginning of the long-awaited Countrywide tour of the MMD Structures. We have decided to start with Southern Province and Mazabuka in particular because it holds a special place in the heart of the MMD. Southern Province was one of our first Strongholds. Mazabuka produced one of the finest MPs MMD ever had in the late Bennie Mwiinga. To me, this place is special because not only did I do my schooling from Southern province at Hillcrest, but most importantly I got Born Again in this great province. Southern Province also gave me the highest votes at the Convention that elected me as Party President of Our Party, the MMD”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba was extremely happy to find all the MMD structures in Mazabuka intact. He said he was encouraged to find the same team of leaders in Mazabuka both at District and Constituency levels.

“I have heard some people say that MMD is dead. How can we be dead when you leaders are still here? I salute you for weathering the storm these last three years. Your resilience is heart-warming,” Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then challenged the MMD Leadership in Mazabuka to produce an MMD MP in 2021.

“Lastly, as the Party President, today I am directing you to give us a Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Constituency in 2021. Mazabuka was one of the first Constituencies we scooped in 1991. Mazabuka is a gateway to Southern Province. If we get back Mazabuka, we get the gateway and we will be back in Southern Province. So am challenging all of you to give back MMD the Mazabuka constituency,” Dr. Mumba said.

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]